Hollywood has a diversity problem, so Starz chooses to make a name for itself on inclusion
Hollywood has a grim record when it comes to diversity, both in front of and behind the camera. But as the television and film industry strived to improve the portrayal of women and people of color, the Starz Network looked at diversity and found its edge.
“Starz’s goal is to build our brand on new voices, voices people have never seen or heard before,” said Alison Hoffman, president of Starz’s National Networks, in an interview with CNET’s Now Whatseries . “We believe that being different is the key to our success.”
The network first saw the potential to tap into a neglected audience with shows like Foreignerand Powersaid Hoffman, the first two of which aired on the network in 2014. Outlander – a mix of time travel sci-fi genres mixed with romantic dramas – drew female viewers and Power, a crime drama created in collaboration with rapper 50 Cent, has resonated with black audiences, especially black women.
Both are some of Starz’s most watched shows overall.
So a strategy called #TakeTheLead emerged at Starz: a commitment to amplify stories by, about and for women and under-represented audiences.
At Starz, 46% of its showrunners are people of color, as are 63% of actors and actresses with leading roles. Women make up 55% of Starz showrunners – and 75% of the network’s leadership team (with half of those executives being women of color), according to a study Starz commissioned from the Center for Scholars and Storytellers. UCLA.
The picture on the rest of the television is very different. Although people of color make up over 40% of the US population, they are only represented by lead actors and actresses about 24% of the time in scripted TV shows and 35% of the time in scripted cable shows. according toUCLA Hollywood Diversity Report Last year.
While the presence of women in leading roles on TV is better, it’s still not commensurate with the female population in the United States – and behind the camera it’s even more skewed. Show creators and episode directors are less than a third of women across broadcast and cable, according to the report.
And it’s even harder to find showmakers who are people of color: Racial and ethnic minorities make up just 11% of broadcast showrunners and 15% of cable showrunners, according to the report.
While Starz’s own study of her diversity found that she was outperforming in some ways, it also revealed areas for improvement, such as the fact that less than half of Starz’s directors were women. “We thought we were better than that,” Hoffman said. To correct the situation, the network launched a program with the Alliance of Women Directors to put more women in management positions.
“We really needed to take a look – and watch carefully,” she said. “We wanted to make sure we held that mirror and held ourselves accountable.”
The #TakeTheLead initiative has manifested itself in recent Starz shows like P-Valley, a critical darling praised for his nuanced take on southern black life and sexuality; Blindspotting, a spinoff series from the 2018 film of the same name about a multigenerational, multiracial family; and a series of news programs based on the Power universe.
But the initiative has also expanded beyond its programming and recruiting strategy to a series of panel discussions examining how to make television more inclusive, which the company calls Transparency Talks. (The upcoming Transparency Talk, available to stream liveThursday at noon PT, is about to discuss the integration of TV production.)
While Starz’s #TakeTheLead lineup seems to resonate with viewers because it’s different from the rest of what they can see on TV, Hoffman says she’s not worried that inclusion will become Hollywood’s status quo. .
“It would be a big deal to have,” she said. “We would feel really good to be part of the spark that helps make this happen.”
Now whatis a video interview series with industry leaders, celebrities and influencers that covers trends impacting businesses and consumers amid the ‘new normal’. There will always be changes in our world, and we’ll be here to discuss how to navigate everything.
