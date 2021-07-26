The bright and biting social satire of the white lotus

A boat carrying a group of wealthy American tourists heads to a luxury Hawaiian resort. On the shore, seaside resorts, decidedly less wealthy and more ethnically diverse, wait to welcome guests. The groups face each other, as if they were equal expressions on both sides of a mathematical equation, but equivalence is only an illusion. Shake it your way, resort manager Armond (Australian actor Murray Bartlett) educates Hawaii intern Lani (Jolene Purdy). Armond explains that guests expect some kind of pleasant blandness, or a sense of vagueness, from the staff. We are asked to disappear behind our masks, he said. His tropical Kabuki!

Welcome to the Upstairs, Downstairs, Aloha State edition. The series, titled The White Lotus, named after the fictional seaside resort where the action takes place, is an almost perfect tragicomedy, created by Mike White for HBO. White has written mainstream Hollywood dishes like School of Rock, but he’s best known for his work on small-screen comedies such as Freaks and Geeks and, more recently, Enlightened, a cult favorite short-lived, also on HBO. Much like this latest series, in which Laura Dern plays an executive trying to make a comeback after suffering a public nervous breakdown, The White Lotus is an examination of what happens when the veneer of conventional sociability dissolves and that power struggles fueled by race, class, and gender spring from beneath the surface of everyday life.

In the first of six episodes, Armond tells Lani to make every guest feel like the baby chosen especially for the hotel. These baby children include the Mossbacher family: Nicole (Connie Britton), a technical finance director at Sheryl Sandberg; her beta husband, Mark (Steve Zahn); their sixteen year old porn addicted son, Quinn (Fred Hechinger); and their daughter, Olivia (Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria, playing parents’ nightmare yet again), a sophomore bitch in college, who brought in a friend, Paula (Brittany OGrady). There’s the obligatory honeymoon couple Shane (Jake Lacy), a real estate scion with a Cornell baseball cap, and his wife, Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), a clickbait reporter who, hours after her honeymoon. , begins to have doubts. There’s also Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), a lonely alcoholic who carries the ashes of her deceased mother in an ornate golden box. The main pampers are Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), a soothing and enduring spa manager who is perhaps the only truly likable character on the show, and Armond, a mustached dandy and recovering drug addict whose sobriety is being brought to the fore. ordeal by his stressful job.

The white lotus is a breeding ground for strife, much like hell masquerading as heaven in the right place. Nicole, who complains that her suite does not offer beautiful feng-shui for her Zoom with China, feels attacked by her daughters mocking her Hillary feminism, and insulted by Rachel, who has already written a profile of her insinuating that she had capitalized on the #MeToo movement to climb the corporate ladder. (Defense of Rachels: Basically I was reusing your profile from To post.) Shane, who becomes increasingly consumed with his belief that Armond is cheating on him about the high-end suite his mother paid for, feels he is being unfairly persecuted for his privilege. People have come for me all my life, he says. I’m just playing the hand that was dealt to me! The horrible behavior of the guests is a vehicle for satire. My mom told me I’d never be a ballerina, and that’s when I was skinny, Tanya says, while trying to scatter her mother’s ashes in the ocean. But White has an affection for his characters, who never feel cartoonish. When Tanya whispers, Oh, my mother, mother, mother, we hear the call of a soul in real distress.

The greatest sympathy of whites goes to those with a weaker connection to power and money. One example is Belinda, who not only looks after Tanya at the spa, but also puts the grieving woman to bed when she is blackout drunk. Belinda hopes Tanya will pay to open her own wellness center. Rachel, on the other hand, adjusts to the idea that being married to Shane means being rich, a blessing and a curse. When offered a reporting mission during their honeymoon, he tells her: Whatever they pay you, I’ll double it. Paula, one of the resort’s only non-white guests, has an affair with a native Hawaiian employee and is disturbed when she sees him performing a traditional dance for the guests. Obviously, imperialism was bad, Mark told him. But his humanity. Welcome to the story. Welcome to America. One thing White captures, through Paula, is what it feels like to be on vacation with your family of friends, a tiring experience of being drawn into tensions that are not yours and always supposed to be grateful, which ends up looking down on everyone, including your friend.

The White Lotus is largely a study of character and relationships, but it has an intrigue. The series opens with an ending: Shane, without Rachel, waits to board a return flight as a box containing human remains is loaded onto the plane. Someone is dead, but who? We are then rushed back in time until the start of the holidays. This makes the series one of many recent HBO series to use nonlinear storytelling (Sharp Objects, I Know This Much Is True, Made for Love). It is also yet another series on the network which seeks to unravel a mysterious death (Big Little Lies, The Undoing, Mare of Easttown, Sharp Objects again).

And it would be remiss not to mention the succession, given that whites focus on the wealthy ruling class. But unlike this show, which relies on cluttered storylines and multiple locations to sketch the lives of its characters, The White Lotus was shot in one location, the Four Seasons on Maui. The focus on a single location, in addition to making filming easier during the pandemic, gives the show an absence of pinteresque air. Guests and employees crouch and surround themselves like caged animals. Sometimes the characters find it difficult to escape the gaze of white people. At breakfast, Rachel tries to talk to Shane about her career and abruptly leaves the table to chase Armond away. In a later scene, of the Mossbacher family fighting over breakfast, we see Rachel, still alone at the table, looking at her plate.

White is obsessed with reality TV; he even competed in The Amazing Race and Survivor. Maybe that’s why The White Lotus is the most scripted reality TV series I’ve seen in a long time. The lovely guests on the boat reminded me of the excited Too Hot to Handle contestants docking in Turks and Caicos, not yet knowing that they had agreed to participate in a game of abstinence. The character of Tanya, in the hands of Coolidges, is as heartbreaking and unbearable as any Bravo housewife. And due to a plethora of rivalries and a menacing, tribal, heavy score, composed by Cristobal Tapia de Veer, the White Show has many Survivor hues as well. After fighting for a week on an island, who will come out alive?

Is this like a kamikaze situation? Will you take me with you? Dillon (Lukas Gage), an employee, asks Armond, whose spoilers have broken his sobriety and is in fucking mask mode. What do you care? his boss answers. You make shit money. They exploit me, I exploit you. (The actors are excellent in every way, but Bartlett, whose practiced friendliness gradually turns wild throughout the series, is a revelation.) Later, Armond, in a drugged haze, walks into Shanes’ room, drops his pants and crouched down, handing out a souvenir in his rival’s suitcase.

Watching that hilarious, horrifying moment, I thought of Jamaica Kincaids A Small Place, in which she pokes fun at tourists who come to her native Antigua in search of a scenic vacation. You don’t have to wonder what exactly happened to the contents of your toilet when you flushed it, writes Kincaid. The contents of your toilet could, perhaps, gently brush your ankle as you wade carefree through the water, for you see, in Antigua there is no proper sewage disposal system. Staying at the White Lotus may seem like the most wonderful thing in the world, but don’t be surprised if at the end of the vacation you find yourself with some crap in your luggage. You more than likely did something to deserve it.