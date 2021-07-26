Steves Fantastic 2021 Fun Fest Trivia answers and winners | Blogs

Here are the responses to the Steves 2021 Fantastic Fun Fest Trivia contest, sponsored by members of the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce. The judges’ decision is absolutely, positively final. If you have a problem with an answer, take it with my sources: the 2020 and 2021 Page-A-Day 365 Amazing Trivia Facts calendars, the 2020 edition of Page-A-Day Daily Facts, and the 2020 This Day In History. calendar.

1. What was the original name of the sculpture by Auguste Rodins Le Penseur? (The poet)

2. Who was the first actor to play James Bond on screen? (Barry Nelson, on TV)

3. When did Congress create the position of Librarian of Congress? (1802)

4. Who is considered the patron saint of the Internet? (Isidore of Seville)

5. Which president signed a law adding the words under God to the oath of allegiance? (President Eisenhower)

6. Who was the husband of artist Frida Kahlos? (Artist Diego Rivera)

7. Which famous American brought the rules of cricket to England in the 18th century? (Benjamin Franklin)

8. What famous athlete coined the phrase float like a butterfly, sting like a bee? (Boxer Mohamed Ali)

9. What is the only state with a one-syllable name? (Maine)

10. How did the Komodo dragons get their name? (From their natural habitat on the Indonesian island of Komodo)

11. Who was the first student to graduate from Princeton University? (James Madison)

12. What is the only metal that is liquid at room temperature? (Mercury)

13. Which team won the very first World Series of baseball in 1903? (Boston Americans)

14. Which US president invented his own eggnog recipe? (George Washington)

15. What is the difference between a Broadway show and a non-Broadway show? (The number of theater seats)

16. In the Batman comics, what is Catwoman’s real name? (Selina Kyle)

17. Which country flag does the Thunder Dragon display? (Bhutan)

18. When Dr. James Naismith invented basketball in 1891, there was no basketball. What did Naismith use instead? (A soccer ball)

19. Who was the last Stuart monarch to rule England? (Queen Anne)

20. In the 1960s, the CIA had a plan called Project Acoustic Kitty. What was the project? (An attempt to turn cats into spies)

21. Who was the first pitcher to pitch a perfect match in World Series history? (Don Larson)

22. What is the flattest US state? (Florida)

23. According to Sir Paul McCartney, which Beatles song has a sound that only dogs can hear? (A day in the life)

24. Who played actor Jimmy Stewart’s mother in four different classic movies? (Beulah Bondi)

25. What is a person with globophobia afraid of? (Balloons)

The three Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Prize Pack winners and recipients are: Laura Carter, Kingsport; Tammie Davis, Kingsport; and Alan Shipley, Kingsport.

There were a lot of entries in the Steves Fantastic Fun Fest Trivia contest. I know from past conversations and correspondence that many more people do this to quench their thirst for trivia for another year or to brag among loved ones. Hope everyone had as much fun with this year’s edition as the excellent staff at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and myself.

After a year off, the return of Kingsports Fun Fests was a blast. As always, this would not have been possible without the many dedicated volunteers, hard-working police and city clean-up teams, and generous and civic sponsors, including the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce and its many members. Let’s give them all a pat on the back, a sincere thank you and a round of enthusiastic applause.