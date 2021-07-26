Entertainment
NY Knicks laugh at Space Jam: A New Legacy
After a season in which the NY Knicks finally seemed to gain some respect, they were once again teased on the national stage by James lebron in his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy.
The joke was made after LeBron’s family in the movie tried to locate him and the idea was raised that he may have been “kidnapped by the Knicks”.
It comes from the past when New York (which has been struggling mightily for a long time) has repeatedly tried to make Lebron pale in the Big Apple in an attempt to turn the tide.
While this joke might be fun for the average NBA fan, it looks like the Knicks will have the final say.
The Knicks have the last laugh:
Filming for Space Jam began on June 25, 2019 as the Knicks came out of a season where they finished 17-65.
The following year we saw an improvement, but the orange blue still finished a nonchalant 21-45.
That being the case, it makes perfect sense that the Space Jam team would want to go after the Knicks, who had been kind of a laughing stock in the NBA for quite some time.
Despite that, when the film was released, the Knicks had just finished their best season in 8 years with a 41-31 record and won their first playoff game since 2013.
It’s a proud moment for Knicks fans:
While seeing another Knicks joke in a movie might be considered unfortunate; I think this can be seen as a time when we Knicks fans should be proud of how far this team has come.
In previous seasons, we knew these moments were inevitable and had to learn to accept criticism of the franchise.
Now we know what a great future this team has for this team and every time we see Knicks jokes like this in the new Space Jam movie it will be a lot easier to put it aside and enjoy the glory. of what’s to come. New York’s number 1 basketball team.
I’m looking at you, Brooklyn …
Does LeBron have a future with the Knicks?
After watching the movie, I wondered if I could ever see LeBron wearing orange and blue after his contract with the Lakers expired in 2023.
To answer this question : No.
I understand people have said he enjoys playing MSG and maybe wants to live a season or 2 in New York, I don’t see the Knicks front office being supportive.
What I believe and hope this previous season did was establish a culture that shows the organization wants to develop talent rather than paying a star surplus a lot of money to build a great team. instantly.
While I understand some fans would love to see LeBron in a Knicks uniform, I think he’s more likely to look elsewhere with the fact that Leon Rose and Co. won’t want to sign a man of nearly 39 as big hunk of a team headed for discord.
