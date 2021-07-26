Delhi residents to wait until August 15 to see new Bollywood films in theaters despite ‘50% occupancy’ relaxation





Delhi cinemas are allowed to open at 50% capacity from Monday July 26, but don’t expect a Hindi movie release until August 15. Until Bollywood movies in boxes including the highly anticipated starter Ranveer Singh 83 see the light of day, moviegoers will have to content themselves with watching the martial arts fantasy film “Mortal Kombat”. And there is more that comes from Hollywood. “The films awaiting release in August are Vin Diesel’s blockbuster ‘F9’ (‘Fast and Furious 9’), ‘The Conjuring 2: The Devil Made Me Do It,'” said Sanjay Ghai, the company’s COO. distribution Mukta. Arts. Trade watchers point out that theaters will indeed open from July 30. As a spokesperson for Major Inox said, the multiplex: “This order came in yesterday. It will take some time to prepare for the screenings, but we also want to open our theaters as soon as possible. “ He added that 100% of Inox’s staff have been vaccinated and that Covid-19 protocols are being followed without any relaxation of the guard. With Maharashtra cinemas still closed, the trade is examining the public response to Delhi’s theaters reopening with muted anticipation. Business analyst Karan Taurani pointed out that the state contributes more than a quarter of the revenue generated by Bollywood productions. The Inox spokesperson, however, seemed more optimistic. “If the government believes that cinemas can be opened safely, then I’m sure people won’t be afraid to come and see movies. We expect a good turnout. Sanjay Ghai of Mukta Arts said Hindi-language films will be released from August 15, but the market cannot really pick up until cinemas are allowed to open in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. For the moment, he therefore impatiently awaits a revival of the theatrical experience. Taurani, however, is still not celebrating Delhi’s decision. “The opening of Maharashtra is important,” he said. “I don’t think it’s happening anytime soon, so I don’t expect any drastic changes in the current market situation. Only Delhi cannot do wonders, ”Taurani added. He also stressed the importance of reducing public fears of Covid. “Once that happens, movie theater attendance is sure to increase,” Taurani said. His fellow analyst Vinod Mirani was skeptical of any major impact of reopening Delhi. “Even though theaters are allowed to open, where is the content? ” He asked. “Delhi is second only to what is known in business circles as the ‘Bombay Circuit’, which is by far the biggest in terms of box office revenue,” he said. What does this mean for the Big Three Bollywood Movies – 83, Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureishi and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi – awaiting release? When will they see the big screen? As Mirani said, the producers will not “take the risk” until Maharashtra opens up. Must read: Mimi with Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi leaked online resulting in early exit Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

