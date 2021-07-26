Mimi: Kriti Sanon’s Film Released Four Days Earlier After Leaked Online | Bollywood





Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi’s next film, Mimi, has been released four days ahead of its scheduled release date. The film was scheduled to air on Netflix from July 30. However, it appears the directors decided to move the release forward as the film leaked on pirated websites. Pirate copies of Mimi, in Full HD and 4K, appeared on numerous pirate sites and Telegrams on Monday. Previously, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had also been leaked by hacked platforms. Producer Dinesh Vijan spoke about the early release during an Instagram Live session. As reported by Indianexpress.com, he said the early release was a birthday present for Kriti. The actor celebrates his birthday on July 27. “As babies are born prematurely, our movie can also come early,” Dinesh said. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. The trailer was released earlier this month, revealing that Kriti is playing the role of surrogate for an international couple after learning she would receive 20 lakhs to carry the baby. However, halfway through the pregnancy, the couple pulled out, leaving Kriti pregnant with the child. Mimi is a remake of the national award winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! For the film, Kriti had gained 15 kilos. Speaking about the film during a media interaction, Kriti had said the film did not intend to be a “preacher.” According to PTI, she said, “It’s not moralistic or serious. It’s not like you’re going to watch a surrogacy movie and it’s a documentary film. It’s a very entertaining movie, full of humor and full of twists and turns. and lows. There’s a lovely graphic of the woman I play, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress. “ Also Read: Madhuri Dixit Groove to Kajra Mohabbat Wala on Dance Deewane 3 Sets, Fans Shower Their Love. To look at In the film, Supriya plays Kriti’s mother. Speaking about the veteran actor in a recent Instagram post, Kriti said, “My mom is someone who keeps teasing me. She’s a very mummy mom. The way Supriya maam made this character, she completely reversed. There are so many things about her that are so like my mom. So I actually saw my mom in her.

