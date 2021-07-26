MC Altaf Says Bollywood Dominates Indian Music Consumption





“Indian music consumption is still dominated” Hip-hop artist MC Altaf said Indian music consumption is still dominated by Bollywood. MC Altaf rose to fame after appearing in Ravine boy and although the film made hip-hop a bit more mainstream in India, he believes it is still too early to say if the genre has become widely accepted. He explained: I think Bollywood pop and music has always overshadowed hip-hop, which has been largely an underrated genre. “It was first imitation rap that was replaced by Desi hip-hop, then ravine hip-hop and I hope there will come a time when hip-hop doesn’t need to be. such sub-genres and that all Indian hip-hop will be considered mainstream. “ He added that for the genre to be more accepted, labels and promoters need to believe in the genre and that rap and hip-hop artists can enjoy the same influence, respect and loyalty as artists. commercial. In most cases, there has been a need for Bollywood film music to help push other genres. MC Altaf admitted that sometimes you just need one big banner movie or actor to endorse a product or service in India to get recognition. He continued: Unfortunately, Indian music consumption is still dominated by Bollywood. “Punjabi artists were never popular until they started signing film contracts and had well-known actors endorsing their art. “I guess it’s the same logic.” MC Altaf recently released his new track ‘Likha Maine’ and said the song is inspired by his reality and what surrounds him on a daily basis. He also has big dreams for hip-hop in India. I want the next Eminem, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Drake to come out of India! As to whether there are enough people to support Indian hip-hop talent, MC Altaf said: There are a lot of upcoming artists who are not yet exposed to a large audience. “To keep the momentum going, you have to support talented new artists who have the potential to bring a breath of fresh air. He also believes digital platforms should start documenting the Indian hip-hop journey more in order to create awareness. MC Altaf added: It will also encourage artists. “Hip-hop isn’t all about wrestling, life in the ravines or women and vices, but it’s much more than what our listeners will take a while to figure out.”

Dhiren has a degree in journalism and is passionate about games, watching movies and sports. He also likes to cook from time to time. His motto is to live life one day at a time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.desiblitz.com/content/mc-altaf-says-bollywood-dominates-indian-music-consumption The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos