Review: At the Wagners Festival, a Dutchman never sails





BAYREUTH, Germany The Green Hill pilgrims, who went to the legendary festival founded here by Richard Wagner 145 years ago, looked more like cattle on Sunday. The bucolic grounds of the theaters had become a network of one-way sidewalks and demarcated checkpoints. With pandemic security measures stricter than many other European opera houses, the opening night of the Bayreuth Festivals a new production of The Flying Dutchman (The Flying Dutchman) lacked its usual glamor. Indeed, the romance ended at the sight of the movable bathrooms outside the theater; those inside had been deemed too risky. The public was limited to 900, less than half the capacity of the houses. Still, the annoyance of those restrictions faded as the lights dimmed, the hall echoed from Hollnder’s stormy opening, and the Bayreuth experiment began to work its usual magic.

And what a sound! The orchestra, propulsive and spirited from the start, was conducted by Oksana Lyniv, the first female conductor in festival history. Much has rightly been done by this milestone, even though it was embarrassingly late.

Lynivs Hollnder was a bit brash at times, but he was always both motivated and driving the drama, paying close attention to detail and rhythm in a work whose repetitive score can easily sag under a less confident baton.

She was not the only newcomer to the festival this summer: Dmitri Tcherniakov, almost essential in European houses in recent years, made his first production of Bayreuth. And Asmik Grigorian, a steely-voiced soprano and one of opera’s best acting talents, was making her debut here as Senta, a performance that received a roaring ovation. There was also polite applause for the Grigorian colleagues; the public seemed ready to warmly welcome anything they saw after the cancellation of Bayreuth last year. But although there was some element of normalcy on Sunday, Chancellor Angela Merkel was even back in her usual box, the festival was still far from itself.

All the forces of the legendary Bayreuth choir, for example, were not allowed on stage. Instead, they were split: half-singing in the theater, completed by a lip-syncing set of actors, and half-broadcast from a separate room. The effect was at times acoustically disorienting.

As a director, Chernyakov is often interested in trauma: the ways in which it is overcome, sublimated or suffered. Here it was evident in the origin story of the Dutch, told in a series of vignettes during the opening. The Dutchman, in this tale, grew up in a small, possibly coastal town, although there is no ship or sea in sight with uniform, clean, monochrome, and rather sinister architecture. Her single mother had an affair with a married man, who broke up violently with her. Gossip spread and she became an outcast, isolated in an already isolated place. So she hanged herself; the boy, unable to help her, sadly clung to her swaying foot. He leaves his hometown and later returns as the Dutchman curses booklets, mooring his ship every seven years in search of a love that will redeem him. Now an adult, with an imposing build and a wrinkled forehead, he is unrecognizable in a local bar, where he tells his story to a half-interested crowd. (Baritone John Lundgren’s delivery of the monologue was strained and misaligned with the menacing force of his demeanor.) Among the people the Dutchman meets at the bar, there is Daland in the libretto a ship captain and the father of the opera heroine, Senta, but here a distinct bourgeois. (Indeed, the one who ruined his mother’s life.) Bass Georg Zeppenfeld portrays him with a warm tone and a touch of carefree nave.

The cityscape moves from scene to scene, its buildings fluidly reorganizing into new configurations. At the start of Act II, they create a space-like space for the Spinning Chorus, led by Mary, nurse Sentas (although in Cherniakov’s staging presented as his mother and played, often silently, by Marina Prudenskaya with weary exasperation). This scene features Grigorians Senta, a young woman with Billie Eilish hair and a provocative look. She sings her Ballad which tells the Dutch legend, emphasizing her redemption by a woman who will be faithful to her until death with dramatic posturing and a sense of ironic exaggeration. But later, when she is alone on stage and her theme returns, Grigorian delivers the melody with calm and sincere desire, perhaps seeing the Dutch as a soul mate. She and the Dutchman meet over an awkward dinner at her house, separated by her parents and seated at opposite ends of the table, which is set slowly and with difficulty. It’s not exactly a cute encounter, but something clicks, and the parents go invisible as Senta and the Dutchman sing what happened on Sunday as a mismatched duet, luxuriously lyrical Grigorian and somewhat thin Lundgren. (Eric Cutler, who sang the role of Erik, the Dutch rival for Sentas ailments, also struggled to rise to his level.)

Act III opens like most Dutch productions, the women of the city bringing food to the men only here, they meet to enjoy it together. To the side, however, is a group of brooding men whose dark clothes contrast with the earth tones of the locals. Traditionally, they would be the ghostly crew of the Dutchmans, and they provide strategic use of the broadcast chorus. As their lines are played through loudspeakers, the men on stage remain menacing and silent.

They are, it becomes evident, willing collaborators in the Dutch plot to take mortal revenge on the city. After Erik confronts Senta about their now broken promises, a scuffle breaks out in which the Dutchman coldly shoots someone as the mob retreats to the town the mysterious men have set ablaze. As smoke fills the space and the Dutchman violently throws Senta aside, just as her father once did with her mother, Mary walks in with a shotgun, aims it directly at the Dutchman’s chest, and presses down. on the trigger. It’s a lot of violence in a short period of time, and it wasn’t easy to follow on opening night. But one thing was clear. Even though this production, as it had been described in the press beforehand, focuses on the psychology and the Dutchman’s past, Senta’s redemptive power was inescapable. Rather than joining him in an act of undying devotion, she takes her trembling mother’s gun and holds her, bringing a sense of calm as the curtain drops. So while Chernyakov was perhaps more interested in the psyche of an angry and vengeful man, the only character who really changes and, indeed, matures in his directing is Senta. Especially with Grigorian on stage, it’s really his opera. The Flying Dutchman Until August 20 at the Bayreuth Festival, Germany; bayreuther-festspiele.de. Also broadcast Tuesday on DG Stage; dg-premium.com.

