The Big Interview: Deaf Actress Vilma Jackson Tells VIEW About Life During The Pandemic, Resisting Racism, And Why You Should Follow Your Dreams

Vilma Jackson, a deaf performance artist who has worked in film, stage, TV series, and music videos, talks to VIEW editor-in-chief Brian Pelan about the lockdown adaptation, why it is started his own business and urgently needed a Sign Language Deed

Brian Pelan: What was your life like during the pandemic?

Vilma Jackson: When the pandemic hit there was very little access in terms of British Sign Language (BSL) which was really sad. We really weren’t aware of what was going on and we are fighting for equality. For example, the hearing public would be the first to know about the information about social distancing and lockdown requirements. It almost gives a message from the government that the deaf community is not important. This has led to anxiety within the deaf community.

Brian: What was the impact on you of people wearing masks?

Vilma: It was really hard to communicate with people who couldn’t sign because lip reading and facial expression normally helped with communication.

Brian: Has easing the lockdown restrictions made a difference?

Vilma: To be honest, for me there wasn’t much of a difference during lockdown and after lockdown. There were, of course, some limitations, but in general I was fortunate to have worked through the process.

Brian: On a video you made called Triple Oppression, you talk about being a deaf black woman. Can you tell me a little more about this?

Vilma: Racism is obviously something that I have experienced for many years. So when the lockdown first happened, it gave me the opportunity to reflect and develop my writing skills. Which then prompted me to write this work based on my experiences of being deaf, being a woman and being black, and the barriers I encountered. I wanted to show those who have struggled and who continue to struggle, don’t give up.

Brian: How important was the Black Lives Matter campaign to you?

Vilma: The issues raised by Black Lives Matter (BLM) are not new to me. There has always been a movement in the United States and the United Kingdom. As a community, we have been aware of these issues for a long time. I think it’s great to shine a light on it more and highlight the issues that we really need to discuss more openly. The BLM is a positive movement.

Brian: Can you tell me why you made the decision to start your own business. Vilma Jackson Productions.

Vilma: I felt that there were not a lot of opportunities for black and Asian deaf people in the community. Representation was really at the forefront of my philosophy. I wanted the audience to be able to find and recognize the people in the projects that I create. I also want to encourage the dreams of those who watch. I also created The Vilma Jackson Show on my Facebook page. In our first episode, we had an actor, an artist and a musician. We talked about their experiences in the Deaf community and what it was like for them. It was clear from our discussion that hearing people had more opportunities.

Brian: Have you witnessed any significant changes for deaf people in terms of access to society at large?

Vilma: The advancement of technology has undoubtedly changed things considerably. The use of cell phones, FaceTime and Zoom have enabled deaf people to be more independent. I would also say that in terms of access, I was able to access the interpreters more easily. However, in society at large, there is certainly room for improvement when it comes to access to information.

Brian: How important is it that a sign language law with accompanying legislation is introduced in the UK?

Vilma: It’s really important to have this recognition. During the pandemic, a deaf woman called Lynn Stewart-Taylor launched a campaign insisting that BSL interpreters be provided during government lockdown briefings. We wouldn’t need these kinds of campaigns if British Sign Language got the recognition it deserves.

Brian: What would you say to deaf youth who are struggling with mental health issues or a lack of self-confidence?

Vilma: I would ask them not to give up and to continue to achieve their goals. Don’t think about what society thinks of you, focus on yourself, your own passion, and the others will follow. Be creative and follow your dreams. Keep the fire burning.

Brian: Did you have role models that you admired, or who inspired you, when you were little?

Vilma: That’s a very good question. I wouldn’t say I had a model when I was young. Unfortunately, there was no one who was black, deaf, or feminine for me to admire, to be a role model for me. What I would really admire are my parents. They never said you can’t do it because of so-and-so. Whatever my dreams, they really encouraged and supported him. It was never mentioned that deafness could be a reason for not achieving my goal. So it was a real blessing

to have my parents, their positivity and their encouragement. They were definitely my role models.

Brian: I really appreciate you taking the time to talk to me today. Maybe one day I’ll meet you in person.

Vilma: Thanks a lot, Brian.

To learn more about Vilma Jackson, visit her website at www.vilmajacksonproductions.com or his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VCRJ90

