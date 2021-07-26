Movie Review – The Hollywood Reporter

An Arthurian legend from another world who owes so much to The seventh seal as to Excalibur, David Lowery The green knight is a dreamlike mood piece that chronicles the classic hero’s journey in the form of a hypnotic tale steeped in dark magic and supernatural horror. Just like the writer-director A ghost story reshaped the afterlife into an intensely emotional echo chamber of lingering love and loss, his new film slows down the action of a typical Camelot tale to deliver something richer, more thoughtful, but interspersed with chivalrous exploits and bizarre encounters. Led by Dev Patel at his most magnetic, it’s a fantastic adventure in a genre all its own.

With five feature films under its belt, it’s safe to say that no two Lowery films are alike. Yet, as disparate as they are, all share a deeply personal feeling. This applies whether this is the outlaw love story of his early days, Are they not holy bodies, or the interspecific childhood friendship of Pete’s dragon.

Lowery’s film culture also indicates his eclectic influences – Terrence Malick’s imprint is all over his first film; the visual textures of The old man and the gun came straight out of 1970s New Hollywood; the haunting rhythms of A ghost story draw inspiration from the haunting lyricism of Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s slow cinema; and the director recognizes the work of Ron Howard willow as a key 80s inspiration for this new film, which nonetheless feels quite original in its imaginative construction of the world.

The exit of the A24 will perhaps be too strangely enigmatic for the tastes of the general public, but the public ready to surrender to its unique charm will relish its stay in the world of Gauvain. The company intelligently markets a limited edition original tabletop role-playing game based on the film, which should strengthen its cult potential among fantasy fanatics.

Of all the Arthurian tales, Sir Gauvain and the Green Knight, as the anonymously published late 14th century epic poem is known, is among the least known to film audiences, having only been adapted for the big screen twice before, in unforgettable British productions – Gauvain and the Green Knight in 1973 and Valiant’s Sword in 1984, both directed by Stephen Weeks.

Lowery sticks to the basic structure of a young man who accepts a challenge and then must pass various tests and temptations on a self-discovery odyssey to prove his bravery and honor. But its screenplay also freely capitalizes on folk elements derived from Welsh, Irish and English stories as well as on the French chivalrous tradition of the Middle Ages to flesh out supernatural encounters that are both earthly and thrilling, often only evoked in the original verse. The setup is well known to many in the University English class, but anyone who is concerned about diluting the surprises of Lowery’s take on the poem should stop reading here.

Gauvain (Patel) is not yet a knight in this version but a cheerful youngster, drinking his evenings in a brothel and sleeping with Essel (Alicia Vikander), a woman below his class. The hallucinatory quality of Lowery’s tale stems in part from the repositioning of the enchantress, Morgan le Fay (Sarita Choudhury), not as Gauvain’s aunt but as a mother.

Snuggling up with her witch maids in a ritual circle, Morgan recalls her son’s test of worth. It alludes to the historical conflict between the Christianity of court civilization and the still-reigning paganism of nature, while also suggesting a feminist interpretation of women pulling the strings. Morgan also sews a talisman into the green belt that Gauvain will wear for protection, which changes hands several times.

Lowery follows Bresson’s example Lancelot of the Lake by stripping the glory and gold of Camelot, further indicating the decline of the kingdom by making Arthur (Sean Harris) and Guinevere (Kate Dickie) aged and sickly. During Christmas celebrations, Arthur summons his nephew Gwain to sit next to him, expressing regret that he hasn’t spent more time with him. Gwain seems insecure as he examines the famous nobles seated at the Round Table, aware that he is only there because of his family ties. But Guinevere reassures him that he will take his place among them, being “the most daring in blood and the wildest in heart”.

The Green Knight (Ralph Ineson) – a towering figure who is half a man clad in armor and half a gnarled tree in the team’s striking design of costumes and prosthetics – enters the court on horseback and throws his challenge: he dares any knight to strike him with his mighty ax on the condition that they meet him at the Green Chapel in a year, when he returns the blow. Adding to the spellbinding power of the story, the challenge is delivered through Guinevere’s lips in the supernatural bass rumble of the Green Knight’s voice.

When no other knight comes forward, Gwain accepts, quickly cutting off the head of the green knight. But rather than being shot by beheading, the creepy intruder picks up his severed head and laughs as he reiterates the date for the following Christmas.

Lowery ably illustrates how this incident at court quickly becomes legend by having children watch a re-enactment of a bloody beheading puppet show. “I’m afraid I’m not made for greatness,” admits Gwain as his meeting with the Green Knight approaches. But Arthur, now closer to death and more tender than ever to his nephew in Harris’ touching performance, believes in the young man’s potential, even as Gwain continues to doubt himself.

Divided into chapters with literary titles, his arduous journey through a winter-lashed landscape lashed by the harsh elements is marked with portents of danger and death from the start. He meets a cunning young scavenger who picks up valuables from corpses on a battlefield (Barry Keoghan); the ghost of St. Winifred (Erin Kellyman), who seeks his help in finding peace; a tribe of gentle wandering giants; and a talking fox who leads him to the castle of a lord (Joel Edgerton) and his alluring lady (Vikander again), whose temptations are a test of Gwain’s integrity. This dual cast, along with the presence of a blind old woman, provides enigmatic connections to the start of his journey, while also setting him up for his final showdown with the Green Knight.

Lowery is a gifted visual storyteller, and this textured canvas of grays, greens, browns and other earth tones is perhaps his most lavish work to date. While the original poem refers to Welsh geography, the filmmakers chose Irish locations in County Wicklow, with the 12th-century Cahir Castle in County Tipperary (a site used in Excalibur and Barry lyndon) replacing Camelot.

From soggy swamps to mist-shrouded forests and lonely mountain roads, cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo captures the cold that grips the land, reflecting Gwain’s gnawing terror. The dark interiors of Jade Healy’s production design are equally atmospheric, while Malgosia Turzanska brings distinctive touches and the occasional jerk of bright colors to the costumes. Patel looks particularly dashing in his silver chain mail and saffron cape.

No less important than the visuals is the enveloping soundscape created by Johnny Marshall, full of the eerie sound of nature, which goes hand in hand with the dense and turbulent beauty of Daniel Hart’s score and its period-appropriate choral passages. . The CG elements, overseen by Eric Saindon of Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital, are top notch, though the film retains a crass quality that keeps the viewer completely immersed in the medieval period.

Actors at all levels are strong including Vikander, Choudhury and Harris, but this is Patel’s movie and he commands every scene. His path from the dissolute libertine of openness, wild and sexy, to the overwhelmed man who embraces his destiny with solemn maturity is a fascinating transformation. And Lowery writes an end of the novel which allows us to see in a moving vision the fork in the destiny of Gauvain represented by his arrival at the Green Chapel.

It’s a daringly unconventional film full of alluring ambiguities, which eschews the harsh action and consciously modern attitudes that made Antoine Fuqua and Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur entries such generic duds. Instead, he embraces the odd estrangement from the myth and traditions of the Middle Ages on his own terms and creates something quietly dazzling and new.