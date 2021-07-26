Scott Snyder signs deal with Amazon’s ComiXology for 8 pounds – The Hollywood Reporter

Scott Snyder, prolific comic book author best known for his DC work Batman and Justice League and original projects such as American vampire and Witches, lines up a list of projects owned by creators who have an impressive roster of artists.

Snyder and his Best Jackett Press have signed an agreement to co-create eight titles for ComiXology Originals. The titles will debut first through the digital comic service owned by Amazon and Kindle, and then appear in print through Dark Horse Books.

Among the titles is We have demons, with frequent collaborator Greg Capullo in their first creator-owned book together.

“It was the idea that made the others fall into place,” says Snyder Hollywood journalist. “There is everything I love to do. It’s big and bombastic, but it’s also character-driven and plays around with genre, horror, and monsters.

Snyder also co-creates tracks with artists such as Rafael Albuquerque, Francesco Francavilla, Jamal Igle, Jock, Tula Lotay, Francis Manapul and Dan Panosian. Titles will begin rolling out in October, with some slated to be graphic novels and others with the potential to be ongoing comic book series.

Snyder has been imagining these projects for years. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it accelerated his desire to bring them out – and to do so in a creative way that would give readers more options while still getting headlines in comic book stores battling for it. stay afloat during a seismic change for the industry.

“I started to think about how affordable it was,” says Snyder, who acknowledges that during the pandemic, buying monthly comics might be a luxury fans can’t afford. But for ComiXology’s $ 5.99 monthly subscription, readers could browse through the books before deciding if they wanted the collectible print version.

Snyder’s ComiXology deal comes at a time when conversations about compensation for creators are spilling into the public arena, especially when it comes to film and TV adaptations. Snyder speaks positively about his relationship with DC and says he’d like to do more there, while acknowledging that a monthly title’s release schedule with a major publisher can be exhausting.

“It’s a tumultuous time in comics,” Snyder says. “I think a lot of big companies are reducing their rates and getting more corporate. But because all these companies [networks and streaming services] are so desperate for content, there is more demand for good storytelling than ever before. You have more agency.

Amazon does not retain any rights to the comics under Snyder’s deal, which means he and his artists will have control over film, television, and merchandise. Amazon gets a brief snapshot, but Snyder has no obligation to grant rights to the company.

“There is a period when we realize the books they can look at before they go out with them,” says Snyder of Amazon, who has successfully filmed comics. The boys and Invincible in hit shows. “But what I like is that we could decide, ‘Hey, we’re going to take a different path. “”

For Capullo, launching into a property owned by a designer has already paid off. A few years ago, he was nearing the end of a DC contract when writer Mark Millar asked him to join the book owned by the creator. Reborn. The powers that be in DC urged Capullo to stay, noting that success was long drawn out.

“Yeah, it’s far, but it happens, and it has to happen to someone, so why not me?” Capullo remembers thinking back then.

Now Reborn is in development as a film on Netflix with Sandra Bullock attached.

“It worked. You do this stuff in the hope that it can get something bigger and more attention and a bigger audience, ”says Capullo.

Snyder named his Best Jackett Press in honor of his first two children, Jack and Emmett (he now has a toddler whose name needs to be incorporated into it, the writer laughs.) He thinks the titles under this imprint should make his children proud.

The creator says, “I wanted this to be something that I’m trying to push myself into.”

Here is Snyder’s full list of eight books, with descriptions courtesy of ComiXology.

BARN STORMS: written by Scott Snyder with illustrations by Tula Lotay and colors by Tula Lotay and Dee Cunniffe – A high-flying adventure romance set just after WWI.

THE BOOK OF EVIL: written by Scott Snyder with illustrations by Jock – A Prose Story about four young friends growing up in a strange and near future where over 90 percent of the population were born as psychopaths.

CANARY: written by Scott Snyder with the art and colors of Dan Panosian – It’s 1891 and a mine is collapsing on itself. Find out what the dark substance found 666 feet underground is in this horror western!

CLEAR: written by Scott Snyder with the art and colors of Francis Manapul – A mysterious sci-fi adventure in a strange dystopian future, where a neurological internet connection transforms reality.

DUCK AND BLANKET written by Scott Snyder with art by Rafael Albuquerque – A manga-influenced teen adventure set in weird post-apocalyptic America… from 1955. In collaboration with Stout Club Entertainment in Albuquerque.

DUDLEY DATSON AND THE MACHINE FOREVER: written by Scott Snyder with illustrations by Jamal Igle and Juan Castro and colors by Chris Sotomayor – An exciting adventure story about a boy, his dog and a machine that controls time and space! What could possibly go wrong?

GHOUL NIGHT: written by Scott Snyder with the art and colors of Francesco Francavilla – A dazzling work of horror, intersecting between today’s narrative and the story of a lost horror film.

WE HAVE DEMONS written by Scott Snyder with illustrations by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion and colors by Dave McCaig — The conflict between good and evil is about to come to a head when a teenage hero embarks on a journey that unveils a secret society, monsters and chaos.