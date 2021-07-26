Philadelphia Phillies owner to testify in legal battle between film producers – The Hollywood Reporter





With a new Los Angeles Superior Court ruling, tobacco mogul and Philadelphia Phillies owner John S. Middleton will have to testify under oath about his son’s drinking habits. The unusual move comes amid a heated legal battle between John P. Middleton and former business partner Roy Lee, veteran producer of It, The dead, and Lego movie. Since 2019, Middleton Junior and Lee have been in court over the disintegration of their partnership. Middleton alleges that Lee took advantage of his largesse and got used to perks such as court seats, private jet travel and overnight stays in a seaside mansion. He now claims he is owed to money and credits. Lee, meanwhile, responded with his own claims based on the idea that Middleton was presenting himself as a stable partner who would provide regular investments and actually show up for work. Instead, Lee argues, Middleton has truly pursued a glamorous Hollywood lifestyle to hang out with movie stars and famous executives. The case is in the discovery phase where Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kevin Brazile recently had to decide whether to let Lee’s camp impeach Middleton Senior over his knowledge of the alleged alcoholism of the son. In response, Middleton’s attorneys argued that it was actually an “attempt to shame Middleton into acquiescing to an unfavorable settlement or completely abandoning his claims,” ​​”designed only to embarrass John P. Middleton and driving a wedge between him and his father, “and that all of this violated the principles of confidentiality. Brazile, however, finds the testimony relevant. “Lee alleges that Middleton prompted him to extend their deal in part by promising to quit drinking, as Middleton’s alleged drinking problems and incidents were a significant part of the reputational damage Lee claims he suffered,” writes the judge. “Middleton’s argument that he” made no promise regarding his sobriety in the deal “is unconvincing, as there is no ambiguity that the fraud claim is based on an alleged false oral statement regarding his intention to continue drinking, which was allegedly made to induce the execution of the extension of the agreement – that the extension does not mention alcohol is consistent with the claims. “ The judge also wonders whether alcohol consumption is a “personal” decision and whether alcoholism is an “illness” which should play no role in the ongoing litigation. “[T]The Court is not aware of any authority that the testimony of non-medical personnel (here, Middleton’s father) regarding drinking habits constitutes medical information, ”says the decision, which also adds that Middleton no. ‘did not show a reasonable expectation of privacy “because the alleged impacts of his alcohol consumption on public and professional affairs undermines the expectation that business would remain private. The judge, however, limits the scope of the testimony to a discussion of what happened in 2013. It was the year, according to Lee’s cross-complaint, that the two were on a yacht near the Cannes Film Festival. Apparently, three days after a two-week trip, Middleton got drunk after a night out with close friends of Leonardo DiCaprio. Middleton reportedly broke out into a hysterical fit and started crying after tripping through a glass door. Lee says he feared Middleton would fall from the yacht. Lee then contacted Middleton’s “sober coach” to discuss the situation, and that person contacted Middleton’s father. The elder Middleton then asked Lee to fly to Boston on a chartered jet to immediately register Middleton at a rehabilitation center, court documents continue. Lee says he complied but also communicated to the father that he would end the relationship if the son failed to change his lifestyle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/philadelphia-phillies-owner-testify-in-legal-fight-1234988269/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos