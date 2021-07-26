Issa Rae marries longtime boyfriend Louis Diame – The Hollywood Reporter

Issa Rae married her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame in the south of France.

the Unsafe The star went public with the news of her nuptials via a series of photos posted to her Instagram account showing her in a Vera Wang wedding dress, surrounded by her bridesmaids and with Diame, who donned a red velvet Dolce tuxedo. & Gabbana.

Still, the multi-hyphen, who is famous for his personal life, played it shyly, posting a tongue-in-cheek caption, calling the big day an “impromptu photoshoot.”

“My daughters came to help me, but they all wore the same dress by chance! They were so embarrassed, ”Rae added. “Then I did a few movies with someone’s husband. “

Seriously, she thanked White Eden Weddings for her work on the event and credited her photographer and team with glam.

The place of the wedding appeared to be Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in the south of France.

Eden White Weddings shared his own post about Rae’s wedding, captioning one of her photos with Diame: “Thank you so much @issarae for trusting us and being the most wonderful of brides! It was such an honor to plan and design your wedding on the Riviera You are the cutest, the most beautiful inside and out and we couldn’t be happier for you.

Of her dress, Vera Wang’s Instagram account wrote, “She chose a light ivory sweetheart neckline ball gown personalized with hand-placed Chantilly lace accented with hand-sewn crystal beads and a light ivory chapel-length veil with lace. Chantilly placed by hand. “

Rae wore a separate Vera Wang dress for the reception, that the label describes as, “A plunging V-neck A-line dress in lily white Italian silk crepe personalized with a layered tulle skirt accented by a dramatic front slit.”

And Wang herself wished the pair, “continue the happiness and joy in your new life together.”

Little is known about Diame except that he is a businessman, who has been pictured with Rae on a few red carpets over the years, and Rae has repeatedly insisted that she wants to keep his personal life for her.

Talk to Hollywood journalist for her cover story last summer, she explained why she wanted to keep these details a secret.

“I guess because it’s private. Who is it ? I realized that I just don’t like being the topic of conversations if it doesn’t have to do with my job, ”Rae said. “I was always like that, I was dating someone and my friends would find out six months later. Like, ‘Bitch, what are you doing? Why don’t we know? ‘ So, it’s always been that I wanted to control situations on my own. I really enjoy this part of my life.

Even after rumors circulated that she and Diame were engaged after sporting what looked like an engagement ring on the cover of Essence magazine in 2019, Rae swept aside this speculation, say on View, “I have a lot of rings on my fingers. I wear jewelry, you know “

Rae recently finished filming the fifth and final season of Unsafe, commemorating the emotional end of filming on Instagram, but she remains in business with HBO’s parent company WarnerMedia, signing a five-year deal with the conglomerate this spring to develop projects for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. TV via his media company Hoorae. The pact also includes a first film deal for projects with Warner Bros., New Line and HBO Max.

In addition to his work on Unsafe, Rae’s executive produces A black lady sketch show and she is getting ready Rap shit, about two friends who form a hip-hop group, who have a serial order with HBO Max.

Rae is also expected to voice Spider-Woman, Jessica Drew, in the Sony Pictures Animation sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.