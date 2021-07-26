Entertainment
Hollywood Film Premiere Raises Awareness for ‘World Anti-Trafficking Day’ Event on July 30 | State
Title: Screening of the film World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
HOLLYWOOD, California, July 26, 2021 / CNW / – The non-profit organization Artists For Change, Inc., announced today that it will host a virtual screening of “Angie: Lost Girls” on July 30 for the event “World Day Against Trafficking in Persons”. The film was directed by a social impact filmmaker Julia verdin with efforts to raise awareness of the realities of sex trafficking. This special day is promoted globally and founded by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
Distributed by FreeStyle Digital Media, this award-winning feature film produced by select Hollywood heavy goods vehicles including Jason piette, Sean Acosta, Morris S. Levy, Greg clark, Victoria Hill and John jacobs depicts real events in the life of Angie, 17, who was trafficked for financial gain by criminals.
Veteran film director / writer / producer Verdin, owner of Rough Diamond Productions, known for his hit films such as “The Merchant Of Venice”, “Stander” and “2 Jacks”, dotted with Oscar-winning actors and producing a host of other great films, directed “Angie: Lost Girls”.
After volunteering at a shelter for runaway children and meeting many teenage survivors of trafficking, Verdin became emotionally linked to the cause of the fight for justice for the helpless girls and boys trapped in this never-ending cycle. of crime. This drove his passion to produce, direct and write the film in the hopes of making a difference.
“Those of us who work in the film and television industries bear an incredible responsibility in these troubled times,” said Verdin. “Having met a number of survivors between the ages of 14 and 15 and seeing the level of trauma they are struggling with, it is very important for me to do whatever I can to educate adolescents and parents on the techniques used by traffickers to recruit and on the signs of a trafficked person are. Education leads to prevention.
To register to watch the free virtual screening of “Angie: Lost Girls”, please confirm your attendance by clicking on the Virtual Location link, this will take you to the event page.
About: Artists for Change, Inc.
Artists for Change is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization whose mission is to create high-impact film, television and multimedia projects to inspire individuals, organizations and communities to effect positive social change. For more information visit: www.Artists4Change.org.
Long-time filmmaker Julia verdin is known as an accomplished producer, award-winning director and screenwriter. Working in the world of cinema for over 30 years, Julia has established herself as one of the that of hollywood main independent producers. For more information you can visit: www.RoughDiamondProductions.net/julia-verdin.
Download digital assets for Angie: Lost Girls
Angie Movie Trailer: Lost Girls
SOURCE Artists for Change, Inc.
Sources
2/ https://www.thepress.net/news/state/hollywood-film-premiere-brings-awareness-to-world-day-against-trafficking-event-on-july-30/article_43fd6fbf-dac2-5104-8673-5f91dd1cadf9.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]