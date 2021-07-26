Renowned actor Ed Asner to appear four nights in Muncie – Muncie Journal





By Dee McKinsey The play will run August 17-20, tickets are available now. Muncie, INEd Asner, known for his gruff but lovable character, Lou Grant, on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, stars in the political comedy: GOD HELP US! Asner, 91, who plays God, has won eight Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes and served as Chairman of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). He also played a city editor on his own sitcom, Lou Grant, opposite Nancy Marchand who played the editor. Young audiences will remember Grant as Santa Claus with Will Ferrell in Elf. He also did voiceovers for several animated films. MAY GOD HELP US! is a refreshing escape from the ongoing political and legal battles that consume competing information networks. It’s an entertaining, hilarious, unifying and stimulating evening. The subject is topical. The debate reflects today, but the solution is not clear even with God’s participation. This piece is not intended for young audiences. MAY GOD HELP US! is produced by Asner’s daughter, Liza, who spent 22 years in Portland, OR, where she worked in promotions. She returned to the family home in Los Angeles where she became involved in several theatrical productions, one of which is currently on tour. MAY GOD HELP US! was written by Samuel Warren Joseph and Phil Proctor and is a three actor presentation. Mitch Levine is the director of this production and a film and theater producer. He is a Managing Fellow of the Actors Studio, a Fellow of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and a Fellow of the Juilliard School and the American Film Institute. His Holocaust drama SHADOWS has received international acclaim. He is part of the faculty of Loyola Marymount University and is a special representative to the United Nations. Also appear in the room with Asner, well-known Detroit Barbie actors Amann Weisserman and Bob Hotchkiss. Cornerstone will adhere to applicable guidelines to avoid spreading Covid-19 with seats based on social distancing. Those present, who have not been vaccinated, are encouraged to wear masks. MAY GOD HELP US! will be presented in the EB Ball auditorium at the Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main Street. Tickets cost $ 20 and can be purchased on the Cornerstone website or by calling Cornerstone at the number listed below. The Cornerstone Center for the Arts provides opportunities for creative expression for all through community and rental spaces in a historic setting. For more information, visit www.cornerstonearts.org or call 765-281-9503. For more information on the game, visit http://godhelpus.net

