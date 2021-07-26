Hollywood Pizzeria requires rapid COVID-19 test to enter





Los Angeles restaurants and bars are finding out how to navigate business as cases of COVID-19 and delta variants continue to rise. Some require proof of vaccination to enter, but Hollywood restaurant LAntica Pizzeria da Michele has developed a brand new space next door called Caff degli Artisti. To enter, customers will be required to either present a COVID-19 test from the past 24 hours or undergo a rapid test offered on-site by staff. Only negative people will be allowed to enter the new outdoor dining area. The adjacent lounge is an extension of LAntica, and owner Francesco Zimone says he designed Caff degli Artisti as a safer place to eat and relax during the warmer months. It can accommodate up to 55 people, with enough space between chairs and sofas. The area is also a bit of a throwback from Zimone. LAntica opened its doors in the former Café des Artistes, hence its name in Italian. This was not the first adjustment related to the Zimones pandemic. In January, he launched a Cine Park in its parking lot with a full menu. In other news: Orange Countys Basilicos Pasta e Vino has taken a cinematic stance on its anti-mask policy in 2020. The Huntington Beach restaurant displayed a sign referring to the classic movie The Godfather that says Leave the Mask, Take the Cannoli. The same restaurant now doubles up with a new approach by insisting that only unvaccinated customers can enter, reports the Los Angeles Times.

LAist reflects the pride of California-born restaurants and how McDonalds, Taco Bell, In-N-Out and Dennys conquered America.

the Los Angeles Times took a look at the restaurants they featured during the pandemic, including the Gardena Bowl, and the DTLA Poppy + Rose, which managed to open a second location in Anaheim.

Panda Express launched its Plant-Based Orange Chicken in restaurants in LA and New York this month. A KTLA-5 journalist now raves about the Beyond Meat-based dish.

San Gabriels Blossom Market Hall’s new food hall opens in September, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Chimmelier Hanchics Korean fried chicken sandwich pop-up to settle in DTLAs High definition brewing August 1st. They will start at 2 p.m. and go until exhaustion.

