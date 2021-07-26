Universal Pictures spends big on new ‘Exorcist’ trilogy





LOS ANGELES Heads Turn in Hollywood: Universal Pictures and its streaming service cousin have struck over $ 400 million mega-deal to purchase new Exorcist trilogy, signaling a sudden desire to compete head-on with tech giants that are disrupting the economics of the entertainment industry. Donna Langley, the president of the movie studios, has teamed up with Peacock, NBCUniversals’ fledgling streaming service, to make the purchase, which is expected to be announced this week, according to three people briefed on the matter. The people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the still-private deal, said the price was close to the $ 465 million Netflix paid in March for two sequels to the 2019 thriller Knives Out. Universal did not immediately comment. The Knives Out and Exorcist deals, both brokered by Creative Artist Superagent Bryan Lourd, solidify a new streaming gold rush. The mind-blowing talent paydays of 2017 and 2018, when Netflix scooped up top TV creators, migrated to the world of cinema.

The proliferation of streaming services and their rush for subscribers has driven up the prices of established film properties and filmmakers. At the same time, traditional film companies are under more pressure than ever to control these same creative assets; Cinema has been severely disrupted by the pandemic and may never fully recover from it.

It’s surprising, however, that Universal and Peacock have come to the table in such a big way. NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast, has started putting more resources into the little-watched Peacock. Tokyo Olympics programming is available on the service, for example. But Hollywood has so far considered the one-year-old Peacock unwilling to compete for major movie deals. Universals’ decision to revisit The Exorcist is striking in itself. The 1973 R-rated film about a baffled mother (Ellen Burstyn) and her demon possessed daughter (Linda Blair) was a worldwide box office sensation the biggest thing to hit the industry since Mary Pickford, popcorn , pornography and The Godfather, as Vincent Canby wrote in The New York Times in 1974. It has become a cultural touchstone, the type of film that fans and critics consider sacrosanct. Daily business briefing Updated July 26, 2021, 1:03 p.m. ET Universal is not remaking The Exorcist, which was directed by William Friedkin from a screenplay that William Peter Blatty adapted from his own novel. But the studio will be bringing Oscar-winning Ms. Burstyn back to the franchise for the first time. (Two forgettable Exorcist sequelae and a prequel were made without her between 1977 and 2004.) Her will join Leslie Odom Jr., a Tony winner for Hamilton on Broadway and a double Oscar nominee for A Night in Miami. He will play the father of a possessed child. Desperate for help, he tracks down the character of Mrs. Burstyns. Suffice it to say, Satan is not thrilled to see her again. David Gordon Green, known for the reboot of the blockbuster Universals 2018 of the Halloween horror franchise, will direct the new Exorcist films and serve as a screenwriter. Horror impresario Jason Blum (Get Out, the Purge series) is among the producers, along with David Robinson, whose company, independent Morgan Creek Entertainment, owns the rights to the film Exorcist. Blumhouse film director Couper Samuelson is one of the executive producers. (Blumhouse has a first deal with Universal.)

The first film in the trilogy is expected to hit theaters in late 2023. Under the terms of the deal, the second and third films could debut on Peacock, according to one of those briefed on the matter. Donna Langley, president of Universals, and horror maestro Jason Blum, who will help produce the new trilogy. Credit… Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Cinemacon From a business standpoint, the deal reflects the boldness of Ms. Langley, president of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. In the wake of the pandemic, which halted film production, she led an effort to develop safety protocols to get assembly lines back up and running. In the case of Exorcist, she led a push inside NBCUniversal to secure the big deal. The cost of the package is so high because Mrs Langley and her business maven, Jimmy horowitz, did not respect the old Hollywood economic rules; they took a risk and played on new ones used by streaming insurgents like Netflix, Amazon and Apple to outbid traditional film companies, at least until now. The old model, one that studios have used for decades to close high-profile movie deals, is to pay fees up front and then share some of the revenue from ticket sales, ticket purchases. DVD and TV rebroadcasting licenses around the world. The bigger the success, the bigger the payoff in the end for some talented partners. The streaming giants have done it differently. They pay more up front usually much, much more instead of any final payment, giving them full control over future income. This means that talented partners are paid as if their projects were successes before they were released (or even completed). The risk for talents: if their projects become monster successes, they do not touch part of the windfall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/26/business/exorcist-new-trilogy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos