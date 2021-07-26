LGBTQ Festival to Open with Amazon Prime Video’s “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” – The Hollywood Reporter

Outfest attendees will soon be talking about Jamie.

The release of Amazon Prime Video Everybody’s talking about Jamie about an English high school student who dreams of becoming a drag queen, will open the 39th Annual Outfest on August 13 at the festival’s first outdoor gala. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever will host the festivities and VIP guests including film stars Max Harwood and Lauren Patel and director Jonathan Butterell. Drag superstar Bianca del Rio is also expected as RuPaul’s Drag Race alum has a cameo in the movie after appearing on stage in the West End musical the movie is based on.

The Outfest runs August 13-22, and the full LGBTQ festival lineup – presented by WarnerMedia and Hyundai – was announced today. It features 200 selections representing more than 50 international films and 15 languages ​​from countries such as South Korea, Nigeria, Mexico, Cuba, Palestine, Israel, Brazil, Bulgaria and Croatia. While the event marks a major return to in-person screenings, the organization will be making all films available to stream amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The downtown Orpheum Theater, which usually hosts the opening night, will instead host the closing night screening on August 22. It will be Fanny: The right to rock, a Bobbi Jo Hart film about a revolutionary female rock band. The group will come together for a live performance at the event which will feature Jean Millington, June Millington, Alice de Buhr and Brie Darling joined by Patti Quattro and Lee Madelon.

The festival will feature seven world premieres across feature films, American stories, documentaries, platinum, special events and episodes, including the latest by Charles Busch (Psycho Beach Party), The sixth coil; American narrative and absurd comedy, Homebody; Outfest alumnus Jeffrey Schwarz’s true story of Gloria Swanson’s quest to star in a Sunset Boulevard musical, Boulevard! Hollywood story; Lyle Kash’s meta-critique of trans portrayal, Death and bowling; portrait of Latina transgender activist, Bamby Salcedo, La Queenciañera; and the comedy series produced by Grindr, Married, with Jimmy Fowlie.

Flagship Movies Include Tribeca Film Festival Award Winner The novice (Centerpiece of the United States); a portrait of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 1 winner, BeBe Zahara Benet, Be BeBe (Documentary centerpiece); the world premiere of The sixth coil (Special Tribute Centerpiece) which will begin with a special commemorative tribute to Outfest producer and alumnus Ash Christian; and the southern drama of Bo McGuire Socks on fire (Platinum centerpiece).

Documentary section includes Enyce Smith and Gina Lamb Crystal journals and that of Michiel Thomas Gemmel and Tim. Both films examine headline stories of the deaths of two men at the West Hollywood home of prominent political donor Ed Buck, accused of staging dangerous “party and play” scenes that mix crystal meth and sex. Buck is currently on trial and charged with providing methamphetamine that killed Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean, instigating travel for the purposes of prostitution, distributing methamphetamine and maintaining a drug lair.

American narrative selections include those of Nathan Hale Williams Not all boys are blue based on the memoir of George Matthew Johnson; Brielle Brilliant’s Primacy; Joseph sackett Homebody; Nathalie Morales’ Language course; Marion hill My beautiful, my beautiful; at Wes Hurley American potato dreams; Husband Walker’s See you later; and Sean King O’Grady’s We have to do something.

Other docs selections include Alberto Fuguet Everything at once, about a 30-year-old couple and their erotic photography business; TJ Parsell Invisible, on lesbian country songwriters; Chris J. Russo lady buds, on women working in the cannabis industry; Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s My name is Pauli Murray, on the late civil rights activist and lawyer; Vivan Kleiman No straight lines: the rise of queer comics; Angelo Madsen Minax North by current on family trauma; Alex Clausen and Ryan A. White’s Raw! Uncut! Video!, about the Palm Drive Video gay porn studio; that of Adrian Silvestre Sediment, who follows six trans women to León for the weekend.

Outfest has also planned a number of special events which include live performances, panels and other special guests (all subject to change due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols). Among the events in the spotlight are THR presents: Work in Progress Season 2, an advanced preview of the first two episodes of the new season as well as a live chat with co-creator and star Abby McEnany alongside stars Armand Fields and Celeste Pechous.

Other events include a celebrity memorial tribute to Cloris Leachman which will be presented by Cybill Shepherd and feature a screening of her latest role in the film Jump, darling; a projection of Nonsense, about San Francisco’s all-male gay magazine, with a scheduled live performance and Q&A moderated by RuPaul’s Drag Race the star BenDeLaCreme; a projection of Shit & Champagne D’Arcy Drollinger who will be presenting a pre-show with cast members “and the world’s most trashy strippers” by Outfest; and the Trans & Non-Binary Summit, a 5th annual event that will feature artists like Zackary Drucker, Our Lady J and Rain Valdez alongside panels, discussions and mixers.

“We are delighted to return in person with care and with the intention of celebrating this amazing community, its stories, its resilience and its spirit with so many amazing films and special events,” said Outfest Executive Director , Damien S. Navarro. “Activating some of our creators and audiences favorite places like DGA, Hollywood Forever, Orpheum and REDCAT in DTLA, we hope it will bring all the ‘feel’ that everyone is ready for. We can’t wait for everyone to see the festival we’ve put on – I think the lineup list not only matches the timing, but distinctly showcases the work of some of queer cinema’s most talented contemporaries.

The complete lineup with ticket information can be found here.