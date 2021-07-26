Metallica to perform ‘Intimate’ concert in Hollywood, Florida in November





METALLIC will play an “intimate” concert on November 4th at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets for the 7,000-seat theater show go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. EDT, but members of METALLICThe Fan Club (also known as Fifth Member) can get theirs early with a special presale starting Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. EDT. Said METALLIC: “We are delighted to add one more night to the tour schedule this fall. “It’s so awesome making plans to hit the road and we can’t wait to see you all there. Keep watching this space, we have a few more shows in the works !!!” Earlier this month, METALLIC announced the details of the massive 40th anniversary celebration: the group will mark this milestone by inviting the whole world METALLIC family to join them in their hometown of San Francisco for two unique concerts featuring two different setlists on December 17 and 19 at the Chase Center. Tickets for these shows will only be available to registered members of METALLICFifth member’s fan club. The 40th anniversary shows see METALLIC return to the Chase Center for the first time since September 2019 “S&M” concerts which also served as the inauguration of the place. It was impossible not to notice that fans from over 60 countries came to City by the Bay and completely invaded San Francisco for “S&M” weekend. This wave of positive waves from around the world has inspired METALLIC to invite these fifth members again and this time, in addition to the two shows at the Chase Center, METALLIC will host other live music and comedy events, blackened whiskey tastings and more across town during the four-day long weekend of celebrations starting Thursday, December 16. Formed in 1981 by drummer Lars ulrich and guitarist / singer James hetfield, METALLIC became one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, having sold nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating over 2.5 billion streams while performing to millions of fans on literally all seven continents. The group’s several multi-platinum albums include “Kill them all”, “Ride the lightning”, “Puppeteer”, “And justice for all”, “Metallic” (commonly known as The Black Album), “Charged”, “Reload”, “Holy Wrath”, “Magnetic Death” and “Wired … to self-destruct”, released in November 2016 and ranked # 1 in 32 countries. METALLICamong the prizes and distinctions of nine Grammy Awards, of them American Music Prize, various MTV Video Music Awards, and his enthronement in 2009 at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In June 2018, the group received one of the most prestigious musical honors in the world: the Sweden Prize Polar Music Prize. METALLICthe latest version of, the “S&M” album and film, arrived last August alone Blacked out records label. “S&M” chronicles METALLIC and San Francisco SymphonySeptember 6 and 8, 2019 “S&M” concerts that served as the inauguration of the Chase Center in San Francisco and brought together the group and Symphony for the first time in 20 years. “S&M” brings these historic shows to life, capturing over two and a half hours of James, Lars, Kirk hammett and Robert trujillo by joining forces with nearly 80 people San Francisco Symphony, legendary musical director of the orchestra Michael tilson thomas and conductor Edwin Outwater.

To comment on a

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or posts do not reflect the views of

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

and

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy of user comments. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that might violate applicable laws, use the “Report to Facebook” and “Mark as spam” links that appear next to the comments. themselves. To do this, click the down arrow in the upper right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you hover over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an email to blabbermouthinbox (@) gmail.com with the relevant details.

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

reserves the right to “hide” comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “ban” users who violate the terms of use of the site. Hidden comments will always appear to the user and their Facebook friends. If a new comment is posted by a “banned” user or contains a blacklisted word, that comment will automatically have limited visibility (comments from the “banned” user will only be visible to the user and their Facebook friends) .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blabbermouth.net/news/metallica-to-play-intimate-concert-in-hollywood-florida-in-november/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos