Hollywood agent Tracy Christian doesn’t tolerate bullies or boredom

Talent Agent Tracy Christian was once told you should be either a Lady or an Agent. The choice was simple for the twenties then in search of strong feelings: I did not want to go to jail.

Encouraged by friends like Joseph Dougherty and the late John Singleton, Christian jumped into the entertainment industry. Immediately she was struck by the lack of diversity.

I got an offer to go to a big agency which is like the number one agency in town. But when I walked in, they didn’t even have black janitors, let alone black agents, she said. It was assumed that she would work well with the only black person in the organization, but that was far from the reality. It was not hot. It was not welcoming, Christian said of the work environment. “It’s definitely got to the time when your boss threw a cup of coffee at you.

Criminally low wages and sadistic management fueled Christian’s doubt, especially about his ability to thrive in the industry as a black woman. I was already intimidated by my agent vision, she explained. What my surroundings told me was that he was a white man and he had an upbringing on the east coast and he was probably like a movie snob and he could tell you who did this. movie and who wrote this and this version. And I felt like I didn’t know any of that. I felt like I was a smart girl who knew how to find an answer.

The answer, at the time, for Christian was to move on to another business. She made this choice before the job change prompted photos to be taken on LinkedIn and pivot became a buzzword. Being bullied and belittled wasn’t a growth strategy she liked, so she split up and went shopping in town.

Christian learned the value of seeking more from his grandmother. The mother of three, whose husband Marine had been away most of the year, stood in line daily at a Boeing factory in Seattle in hopes that she could spend a few hours on their assembly line. She would arrive at four or five in the morning and stand in line with a group of men. And then the foreman would say, “Well, okay, we need two people today,” Christian remembers. Her grandmother’s willingness to brave physical bullying, gender and sex discrimination to ultimately land a full-time job put office politics in perspective for the aspiring talent agent.

If that’s where I’m from, do you think some white boys who say no to me are ever going to stop me? Christian asked before answering his own question. It would have been unacceptable and foreign to my family. We are competitors. We were raised to win.

Christian landed in a boutique agency where she stayed for seven years, learning new skills and climbing the corporate ladder before starting her own business, TCA MGMT. Today, her clientele includes Tisha Campbell (Martin, Harley quinn), Jérémy Piven (Entourage, Smokin ‘Aces), Jordan Calloway (Black Lightning), Curtiss Cook (Chi), Mekai Curtis (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) and Roger Guenveur Smith (Do the right thing, Malcolm X) and Mona Scott-Young.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 12: Tatiana Ali and Tracy Christian attend the Jed Root TCA Launch Party at the London Hotel on April 12, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss / WireImage)

Well established now, Christian continues to “approach things as a novice”. She also seeks to confront the long-held assumptions that have led to gender and racial equality in the industry. “As our power as a black community changes in the market, as women are more esteemed and valued in the market, I strive to drive out and dispel any notions of the glass ceiling that previously existed for me.

The cultural exposure Christian’s parents gave her growing up in Newark and San Francisco helped her connect with clients and colleagues. She understood references to Blaxploitation, could identify duwop classics, had an appreciation for dystopian classics, and a mature culinary palette.

There is an expectation if you are black what your life is meant to be or what your tastes are meant to be. And my parents challenged that at every opportunity, she said. I was watching a Clockwork Orange, which I shouldn’t have been, but they also exposed me to it, she recalls. His breath of knowledge was particularly useful for him to start his own business. Most agents work in a specific discipline, but because I own the business, I work where I find interesting; it’s exciting.

Christian’s experiences as a Hollywood underdog also make him want to fight harder for his clients. As a person of color, as a woman, as someone that I don’t have an uncle or aunt in the company, I’ve learned to stand up for myself and get you what you bargain for , not what you deserve, she said. . “The most cheesy line ever was It’s Not Personal, It’s Business. There is nothing more personal than the way you feed yourself.

My business is very personal to me, the entrepreneur continued. When I make a deal, it means my staff are able to educate their son. It’s very personal. Its very important. So every deal, every opportunity means everything.

She values ​​professional chemistry and appreciates her clients like Guenveur Smith who left another company to support his business. He let William Morris ride with me because Roger thinks you put your money where your mouth is. I just want to be in business with people that I respect enough and trust enough to be ready to go to the mattress for them, she said.

Beyond customers, Christian also considers the impact of its offers on consumers. We have the ability to create pop culture, what we know about other countries, other communities, we learn through movies, music, books, and that’s what I do for a living, so it never gets old.

TCA is now expanding into film production and finding other ways to make a difference. We are growing as many more agencies enter into contracts. We are opening an office on the East Coast and developing different departments within our company. Find the edges, test the limits. This is where the fun comes in.

The fun isn’t swimming to the end of the pool where I knew I could put my feet up and get up, she continued. My job is to find the deepest. I find the end in terms of money, in terms of opportunity, in terms of art, always going to the extreme. That is what is interesting.