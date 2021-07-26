Taste of Roselle returns this weekend with food, rides and entertainment





After being canceled last year, the Taste of Roselle returns this week for three days of food, rides and fun. The festival, hosted by the Roselle Lions Club, will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday on Main Street between Roselle Road and Howard Avenue. Free entry. The 16 confirmed food vendors who will be available are Pollyanna Brewing Company, Italian Pizza Kitchen, Sammy’s Mexican Grill, Doctor Dogs, Calle Café, Bloomingdale Café, Dairy Queen, Roselle Sons of the American Legion’s food, Dippin ‘Dots, Genoa Italian , Midwest Citrus Smashers, Mylo’s Greek Food, Lee’s Concessions, Suzie’s Fun Food, Old Salem Café, and Kona Ice. The beer and wine tent is sponsored by the Roselle Lions Club. Fifteen bands will perform, with original songs and covers ranging from rock to country, bluegrass, classic rock and gospel. The Civic Plaza de Roselle on Prospect and Main Streets will serve as the Showcase Plaza during the event and host the Opening Ceremony. The opening will have a color display by Northwest DuPage American Legion Post 1084, the national anthem performed by The Roselle Horns and the opening speech by Mayor David Pileski. The Showcase Plaza will also showcase performances on a smaller scale, with acoustic guitar and jazz numbers as well as dance routines. DJ RixMix will be playing Top 100 hits in the square all weekend. Rides, a craft fair and bingo are also planned. Taste of Roselle was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020 for the first time since the festival began in 1982. It’s one of the few major village events to take place this year after the Rose was canceled. Parade and Rose Festival for a second year due to the pandemic. “I am delighted to welcome people to Taste again this weekend,” said Pileski. “I cannot thank the Lions Club enough for all the time and work they put into making this possible with their army of volunteers to bring this community tradition back.”

