Hollywood’s war on Judaism

A doctor approaches a Hasidic Jewish teenager lying in a hospital bed and tells him he needs a bone graft to save his leg. The teenager and his father both fear that the transplant comes (God forbid) from a goy or, even worse, from an Arab or a female! Echh, these observant Jews! Look how racist and misogynistic they are!

The above anti-Semitic scene is taken from a recent episode of the NBC Nurses TV show. The show seems so eager to attack Judaism that it even confuses its bloody libel: converting the alleged need to use gentile blood in the Passover matzah into a supposed ban on the use of non-bone grafts. kind.

Of course, not only is there no halakhic decree against Gentile bone grafts, but Orthodox Jews are among the largest organ donors for both Jews and Gentiles.

Communist regimes run large networks of concentration camps in several countries in the Far East. Iran, which is the world leader in sponsoring terrorism, is months away from a nuclear bomb. China, the source of the COVID-19 virus ravaging the world, also leads the world in environmental devastation. But Hollywood doesn’t need to explore all of these evils. He seems to have found the real enemy of humanity, Judaism.

You would think that since Hollywood was largely created by Jews, he would have a more positive view of the culture from which he came. But, alas, we would be seriously mistaken. In the past year alone, no less than three major American television series focused on negative portrayals of traditional Jews.

What threat does Hollywood see in these studious and witty people? Why does he hate them so much?

The Netflix series Unorthodox portrays a young woman from a repressive Jewish community who leaves all that strict religion behind to find happiness and acceptance in a liberal humanist Germany, of all places.

Hollywood likes to take extremes and portray them as the norm.

In this case, he takes the singular story of a woman from the extreme, anti-Zionist Satmar sect and uses it to represent all mainstream Jews. Notice how the series is called Unorthodox, not Un-Satmar. The characters in the show are so stereotypical and mean that they have even been criticized by other Jews who left Satmar.

That didn’t stop many liberal media outlets praising the show, including the far left. Haaretz journal, which characterized the portrayal of the main character as sensitive.

But Hollywood’s obsession with Jews who abandoned Judaism doesn’t end there.

My Unorthodox Life is another Netflix series focused on a former Jewish observer turned secular and happy. In this case, it’s a reality TV series based on the life of Julia Haart, a former haredi Jew who is now the CEO of a modeling agency.

Viewers are expected to assume that Julia’s extremely powerful personality is an instant result of her new secularism and has nothing to do with her traditional anti-feminine Orthodox upbringing. Yet she has no problem ransacking her own community to further her personal interests.

Here too, the show presents only two extreme choices: Judaism and misfortune or secularism and personal growth, money and popularity.

Audiences of these two shows might be shocked to learn that there are many Orthodox Jews who manage to have the best of both worlds. One of America’s leading television producers, a New York State judge, the chief cybersecurity director of the National Security Agency, as well as thousands of Israeli computer programmers, a former Israeli minister of Foreign and a marathon champion are all Orthodox women. But why ruin a perfectly good shot?

The shows also seem to take for granted that personal materialistic activities are the only path to happiness, while loving motherhood and childrearing is supposed to be a worthless and unsatisfying task. It seems that Western male-oriented society, which praises women who give up motherhood for professional careers, simply cannot support the position of Judaism that allows women to be feminine.

And then there is the HBO series, The Plot Against America, which tells the fictional story of the rise to power of a fascist American president in 1940. This president admiring Hitler, the aviation hero Charles Lindbergh , is supported by none other than a right-wing rabbi.

What a logical choice! Both men are also against the war against Nazi Germany. What kind of twisted mind (that of Phillip Roth) does the main victims of Nazi fascism take and make them its main defenders? Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf, a distinguished widower from South Carolina with a strong Southern accent, is even against American intervention to save the Jews of Europe from the Holocaust! A position that was, of course, so typical of rabbis …

The twist of history shows actually portrays the exact opposite of reality. Just as there was never a fascist president and rabbi Bengelsdorf to support him, the only group that publicly called for US military action to save the Jews of Europe during WWII were the Orthodox Jews. Americans.

In 1943, 400 Orthodox rabbis fought the American Jewish establishment to organize a public rally in front of the Capitol building in support of military intervention to save the European Jewish community. After three years of passivity in the face of the Holocaust, the rabbis’ march was the only thing that prompted President Roosevelt to finally act to help the desperate Jews of Europe.

And then there are the more subtle anti-Jewish television programs, such as the world-popular Shtisel series, which many consider to be a very accurate portrayal of haredi The Jews. Shtisel tells the story of an Orthodox Jew from Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim neighborhood, who also (surprisingly!) Leads a sad religious life.

Her only source of joy is her secret pursuit of the arts, which, of course, is a dangerously forbidden no-no in her community. The show was heavily promoted by the ultra-left, anti-haredi New Israel Fund, which sponsored a nationwide speaking tour on the series.

Watching all of these shows, one would be hard pressed to know that, according to many studies, a traditional Jewish way of life, which balances an inner spiritual life with materialistic activities, produces people who are generally both happier and more healthy. better health than the secular extremes.

The increase in the number of anti-Semitic films and TV shows coincides with a sharp increase in anti-Semitic incidents. According to the Anti-Defamation League, in the past year alone there has been a 115% increase over the same period last year (May 2020 vs. May 2021).

Today, Jews are the most targeted minority group in America, and visually observant Jews are the most susceptible to physical abuse and attacks. In an age when it is forbidden to criticize any group, of any persuasion, it seems that there is only one group that is okay to hate Orthodox Jews.

It is also questionable whether all of these negative portrayals of observant Jews on American television have anything to do with the huge rates of intermarriage in American Jewish community.

Of course, Hollywood didn’t invent the genre; he just learned it from the best practitioners. Tel Aviv’s relentless flow of anti-Jewish (and anti-Zionist) films is supported by 100 million shekels ($ 31 million) in government funds each year.

But, while the Israeli public is forced to pay for these highly negative films, they cannot be forced to watch them. And although many of them are lavishly celebrated by the Gentiles at the world’s major film festivals, most fail miserably at the Israeli box office.

Here are some examples of great Israeli films made in recent years:

Foxtrot An anti-Israel Defense Forces film that portrays the futility of fighting in defense of Israel.

Apples of the Desert A repressed nun who frees herself from observance to lead a happy secular life.

Waltz with BashirAn anti-IDF film about Israeli war crimes during the Lebanon War in 1982.

Junction 48A film about Jewish discrimination against Arabs.

“Lemon Tree” A film about a right-wing Israeli government minister taking over the lemon orchard from an innocent Arab woman.

Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem A film about a woman victimized by Israel’s rabbinical courts.

Paradise Now A sympathetic look at an Arab suicide bomber.

KadoshA film about sexual betrayal in the haredi community.

Beaufort Another anti-IDF film, this one depicting Israel’s efforts to stop the bombing of the Galilee by PLO terrorists as a waste of human lives.

Medurat Hashevet (Campfire) A film about settler racism against Sephardic Jews.

Yamim Noraim A film about a religious man who assassinates Israel’s left-wing prime minister.

The Unorthodox haredi-Ashkenazi discrimination and mistreatment of Sephardic Jews.

What a balanced view of Judaism and Zionism.

While there is no doubt that left-wing Israelis and assimilated Hollywood Jews are largely responsible for this demonization of Judaism and Israel in cinema, they are not the only ones. The Orthodox themselves share responsibility for the avalanche of anti-Jewish programs.

By ignoring the most powerful medium in the world and donating mainly for buildings in yeshivas and settlements, they conceded the very influential artistic and cultural fields to opponents of Judaism.

And yet, it is not too late to change. Today there are a number of fledgling Jewish film schools and television stations trying to present a more balanced view of Judaism and Israel. But they are all in desperate need of financial support. Will someone step in to help them?

Filmmaker Yehezkel Laing is the creator of the drama television series Iron sky on Jewish bravery in Stalinist Russia. He can be contacted at [email protected]