ASM Global enters strategic alliance with Honeywell to create smarter, safer sites | Company





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 26, 2021– ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, today announced a strategic alliance with Honeywell, a leader in connected buildings, to help create smarter, safer and more sustainable site operations and better experiences. user-friendly across ASM’s international portfolio. ASM Global will work with Honeywell to set new standards for indoor air quality, safety and regulatory compliance for its VenueShield LIVE exclusive program for the reopening and operation of the sites. Honeywell will consult with ASM on guidance for deploying healthy building technology, including indoor air quality, safety and security, and personal protective equipment (PPE). Honeywell will also create a personalized, real-time healthy buildings dashboard for the VenueShield LIVE program to help ASM facility personnel quickly identify and correct critical building control issues. The agreement runs until 2027. Additionally, Honeywell will work with the ASM Global Site Network to deploy a variety of technologies that support smarter, safer, and more sustainable sites to improve the overall customer experience, including solutions to improve customer experience. overall building operations; mobile computing and data capture technologies to accelerate ticketing, concessions and retail experiences; and more environmentally friendly products to help sites reduce their carbon footprint. ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension said, “Alignment with Honeywell and its cutting edge technology will help ASM further elevate what are already the world’s best audience experiences at our locations. . As immunization programs progress around the world, the desire for normalcy continues to increase. Live events such as concerts, sports and conventions contribute greatly to the vigor and excitement of everyday life, said Jeff Kimbell, senior vice president and chief commercial officer of Honeywell. We look forward to working with the ASM Global team not only to help the audience feel more confident attending live events, but also to support the modernization and digitization of venues by providing greater automation. and an overview of portfolio performance and a more transparent audience experience. VenueShield LIVE is deployed in more than 325 ASM Global facilities around the world, already delivering high levels of cleanliness and safety, while inspiring consumer confidence, all in coordination with leading healthcare professionals, experts from industry and public health officials. Producing top-notch entertainment events requires skillful coordination, and the building itself is a big part of the equation. Our experience in construction technologies, services and operations can add additional value to the VenueShield LIVE offer, said Doug Wright, president and CEO, Honeywell Building Technologies. We are excited to be working with the ASM Global team to support a safer return of live events and help its diverse network of venues drive critical results to improve the audience experience, improve operations and meet corporate goals. energy efficiency or security. Honeywell Healthy buildings The solutions integrate air quality, safety and security technologies as well as advanced analytics to improve indoor air quality while meeting energy efficiency goals to create a more productive and better experience for the occupants. ASM Globals properties produce a wide range of events ranging from professional sports and family entertainment to premier conventions and concerts. More than 200 million people pass through the doors of its theaters each year. The alliance with Honeywell was negotiated by AEG Global Partnerships. About Honeywell Honeywell ( honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that provides industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services, control technologies for buildings and industry, and performance materials on a global scale. Its technologies help planes, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains and workers become more connected to make our world smarter and safer. For more Honeywell news and information, please visit honeywell.com/newsroom. About ASM Global Global ASM is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. The company was formed by the combination of AEG Facilities and SMG, world leaders in venue and event strategy and management. The company’s elite network of venues spans five continents with a portfolio of more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. About Honeywell Honeywell ( honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that provides industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services, control technologies for buildings and industry, and performance materials on a global scale. Its technologies help planes, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains and workers become more connected to make our world smarter and safer. For more Honeywell news and information, please visit honeywell.com/newsroom. About ASM Global Global ASM is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. The company was formed by the combination of AEG Facilities and SMG, world leaders in venue and event strategy and management. The company's elite network of venues spans five continents with a portfolio of more than 300 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. From Aberdeen to Anchorage and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues power live entertainment around the world.

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

