Billie Eilish Takes BBC Special Billie Eilish: Up Close | Entertainment





Billie Eilish has announced details of her upcoming BBC special, “Billie Eilish: Up Close”. It was revealed a few weeks ago that the “NDA” singer was working on something special for fans with the broadcast giant. And now it’s been confirmed that the one-off show will air Saturday (07.31.21) on BBC One at 10:30 p.m., with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo set to interview the 19-year-old pop sensation on her meteoric rise. to fame and to be a role model. The 45-minute special airs the day after the release of the Grammy-winner’s highly anticipated second studio album, “Happier Than Ever.” A press release reads: In this special 45 minute entertainment filmed in Los Angeles, Billies’ hometown, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will talk to Billie about her latest album Happier Than Ever, her extraordinary rise to fame , looking back on his remarkable success, the effect it has had on his life and his role as an inspiration to young people around the world. “ It was Billie’s Polydor label co-chairman Tom March who revealed to Music Week magazine that hitmaker “Bad Guy” had something in the works with the BBC. People like Adele, Ariana Grande and Harry Styles have landed their own ‘At The BBC’ TV specials in the past. Additionally, Billie is set to debut on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, with her session airing Saturday from 11:15 pm on BBC iPlayer, and fans can hear an “incredible cover” on BBC Radio 1 on August 5 at 12h. Meanwhile, Billie also just announced that she is showcasing her cinematic concert experience exclusively on Disney Plus. Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will be released on the streaming service on September 3. The concert experience will include an intimate rendition of each song in the album’s sequential order for the first and only time since the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl. In a statement, she said: “Disney is incredibly iconic, so collaborating on something like this is a huge honor. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and where I am. grew up is so exciting to me. Hope you like it. “ Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, and will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown, Los Angeles and its most iconic settings. The show will feature Billies Finneas’ brother, as well as the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by musical and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel, and world-renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with orchestral arrangements. by David Campbell.

