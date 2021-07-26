Top 10 Tampa Bay area events for the week of July 26 through August. 1

Dave Matthews Group: The Grammy-winning rock band also known as DMB, whose hits include So much to say, carried out. $ 45.50 to $ 115. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, 4801 US 301 N, Tampa. 813-740-2446.

Drone light show: The Duke Energy Drone Light Show will celebrate the first anniversary of St. Pete Pier with an aerial display of 300 drones equipped with LED lights. The first 2,000 spectators will receive interactive bracelets. Programming begins at 5 p.m. with bands and DJs, and the drone show begins at 9 a.m. and is viewable from all downtown waterfront parks except Vinoy Park. Free. 5 pm-10pm Saturday. Spa Beach near the pier, 615 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg.

The night sky around the year-old St. Pete Pier will light up with a colorful drone show on Saturday. [ BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

Kevin Nealon: The Emmy-nominated comedian, actor and author, who spent nine years on Saturday Night Live and received rave reviews for her role in the Showtime series Weeds, carried out. $ 37.50. 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. 813-864-4000.

Nature walk with Jazz: Listen to recorded samples of various styles of jazz as you join two retired music teachers for a nature walk. Free. 9 am on Saturday. Brooker Creek Preserve, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. 727-453-6800.

The Tampa Theater Summer Classics film series features “Some Like It Hot” on Sunday. (United Artists / Entertainment Images) [ United Artists/Entertainment Pictures ]

Summer Classics Series: Some Like It Hot: On Sunday, the 29th Annual Summer Classics Film Series will feature the 1959 132-minute, PG-rated comedy Some like it hot, with Marilyn Monroe. The capacity of the theater will be limited. $ 10, $ 7 members. 3 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Theater, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

Tampa Fringe Festival: This year, the festival features 13 companies presenting a variety of shows, including comedy, theater, improvisation and storytelling. Not all shows have been on a main stage. The venue is dry, but a map of bars within walking distance will be provided. The price varies depending on the show. 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. Hillsborough Community College Ybor City Campus Art Gallery and Mainstage Theater, 1411 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. 727-513-8433.

St. Pete’s Brewfest: This indoor-outdoor beer festival with unlimited beers by an array of local craft breweries will feature live music, food trucks and beer-themed vendors. Benefits Verse for a purpose. $ 25 to $ 150. 2 pm-6pm Saturday. Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. 813-452-9799.

Sylvia: The bitch is back! In this comedy, a husband brings home a lab poodle who quickly becomes a bone of contention in a relationship. $ 35 to $ 40. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Stageworks Theater, 1120 E Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. 813-374-2416.

Summer nights: The park remains open until September 6 with fireworks on some evenings. Masks are not mandatory for fully vaccinated customers. Included with the entrance. 10 am-10pm every day. Busch Gardens, 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa. 813-884-4386.

Christmas Fun Run in July: Wear Santa hats and elf ears and join the 3 Daughters Run Club for a fun 3 mile run with free beer for anyone over 21 after the run. Free. 6.30 p.m. Wednesday. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-495-6002.