Connect with us

Entertainment

Top 10 Tampa Bay area events for the week of July 26 through August. 1

Published

4 mins ago

on

By

 


Dave Matthews Group: The Grammy-winning rock band also known as DMB, whose hits include So much to say, carried out. $ 45.50 to $ 115. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, 4801 US 301 N, Tampa. 813-740-2446.

Drone light show: The Duke Energy Drone Light Show will celebrate the first anniversary of St. Pete Pier with an aerial display of 300 drones equipped with LED lights. The first 2,000 spectators will receive interactive bracelets. Programming begins at 5 p.m. with bands and DJs, and the drone show begins at 9 a.m. and is viewable from all downtown waterfront parks except Vinoy Park. Free. 5 pm-10pm Saturday. Spa Beach near the pier, 615 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg.

The night sky around the year-old St. Pete Pier will light up with a colorful drone show on Saturday.
The night sky around the year-old St. Pete Pier will light up with a colorful drone show on Saturday. [ BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

Kevin Nealon: The Emmy-nominated comedian, actor and author, who spent nine years on Saturday Night Live and received rave reviews for her role in the Showtime series Weeds, carried out. $ 37.50. 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. 813-864-4000.

Nature walk with Jazz: Listen to recorded samples of various styles of jazz as you join two retired music teachers for a nature walk. Free. 9 am on Saturday. Brooker Creek Preserve, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. 727-453-6800.

Tampa Theater Summer Classics Film Series Presents
The Tampa Theater Summer Classics film series features “Some Like It Hot” on Sunday. (United Artists / Entertainment Images) [ United Artists/Entertainment Pictures ]

Summer Classics Series: Some Like It Hot: On Sunday, the 29th Annual Summer Classics Film Series will feature the 1959 132-minute, PG-rated comedy Some like it hot, with Marilyn Monroe. The capacity of the theater will be limited. $ 10, $ 7 members. 3 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Theater, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

Tampa Fringe Festival: This year, the festival features 13 companies presenting a variety of shows, including comedy, theater, improvisation and storytelling. Not all shows have been on a main stage. The venue is dry, but a map of bars within walking distance will be provided. The price varies depending on the show. 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. Hillsborough Community College Ybor City Campus Art Gallery and Mainstage Theater, 1411 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. 727-513-8433.

St. Pete’s Brewfest: This indoor-outdoor beer festival with unlimited beers by an array of local craft breweries will feature live music, food trucks and beer-themed vendors. Benefits Verse for a purpose. $ 25 to $ 150. 2 pm-6pm Saturday. Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. 813-452-9799.

Sylvia: The bitch is back! In this comedy, a husband brings home a lab poodle who quickly becomes a bone of contention in a relationship. $ 35 to $ 40. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Stageworks Theater, 1120 E Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. 813-374-2416.

Summer nights: The park remains open until September 6 with fireworks on some evenings. Masks are not mandatory for fully vaccinated customers. Included with the entrance. 10 am-10pm every day. Busch Gardens, 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa. 813-884-4386.

Christmas Fun Run in July: Wear Santa hats and elf ears and join the 3 Daughters Run Club for a fun 3 mile run with free beer for anyone over 21 after the run. Free. 6.30 p.m. Wednesday. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-495-6002.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.tampabay.com/life-culture/entertainment/2021/07/26/top-10-tampa-bay-area-events-for-the-week-of-july-26-aug-1/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: