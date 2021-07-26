Lower smoking in Bollywood movies: study





The number of scenes per film has started to decline by 30% per year since October 2012



The Tobacco-Free Movies and TV Rules (2012) have reduced depictions of tobacco in Bollywood films, according to a new study published by HRIDAY, a Delhi-based NGO that has studied tobacco-related incidents in Bollywood films. highest grossing Bollywood films between 2006 and 2017. The number of tobacco-related incidents per film was increasing by around 10% per year [incidence rate ratio of 1.1 per year] before the rules went into effect in October 2012. However, after the rules were implemented, the number of tobacco-related incidents per movie started to decrease significantly by around 30% per year, said Gaurang P. Nazar, one of the study’s authors. Moderate compliance The study will be published Tuesday in the journal Tobacco Control. After 2012, there was moderate compliance with the rules that required static warfareon screen whenever smoking was displayed, audio-visual warnings and the use of anti-smoking health spots before and during the intermission of tobacco films. Although the level of brand placement is low, some films continued to display tobacco brands even after the rules came into effect, Dr Nazar said. Monika Arora, who is also an author, said he was also present in films rated by young people. We observed that the percentage of films depicting tobacco-related incidents among young people [U and U/A rated] films was 76% in 2012. However, since the entry into force of the rules in 2012, this percentage has decreased [35% in 2017]. It also indicates that the rules have been effective in restricting, but not eliminating, the portrayal of tobacco images in youth-rated films, Ms. Arora said. The study was carried out by HRIDAY, WHO, University of California, San Francisco, the NGO said.

