Princess Dianas’ niece Lady Kitty Spencer wore five wedding dresses to marry multimillionaire Michael Lewis





Princess Dianas’ niece, 30 Lady Kitty Spencer multimillionaire married Michael lewis over the weekend in a lavish private ceremony in which the bride wore five different dresses. The ceremony took place on Saturday in the 17th-century Baroque house Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Rome. Spencer is the daughter of the younger brother of the late princess, Charles, Earl Spencer, making her a first cousin of Prince william and Prince harry. Although his cousins ​​did not appear to be present at the event, according to Good morning!, some of the bride’s famous friends made the trip, including Pixie Lott and Idris Elbe |s wife Sabrina Dhowre Elbe. For the big day, Spencer wore five different custom dresses from Dolce & Gabbana, a natural fit for honeymooners as she is a model and global ambassador for the Italian luxury brand. For the ceremony, the bride donned a Victorian-inspired gown with dramatic pointed shoulders, a lace turtleneck and long sleeves. Designate Domenico Dolce Recount Tatler that Spencer wanted her main dress to be quite traditional yet timeless. While Stefano Gabbana added that if she was inspired by her love of Italy, she is also a girl very attached to her origins, to England; to its heritage from the great Victorian era. And like all English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers. As for the other four dresses, Spencer opted for various floral couture dresses and accessories. And while she may be very attached to her origins, she has chosen to forgo the traditional Spencer Tiara, previously worn by her mother. Victoria Lockwood, Princess Diana, and more recently Dame Celia McCorquodale on their wedding days. News that Spencer was engaged to the 62-year-old South African businessman came in January 2020, six months after the couple were first seen together publicly in the Hamptons. The new bride explained that she intentionally kept their relationship very private, recounting City and Country United Kingdom in May that he has nothing to do with anyone else. She explained, it shouldn’t make a difference to anyone’s day. Who I like or don’t like, or who I have a crush on or who I don’t have a crush on, or who I’m going on a date for, I don’t know why this should be what someone is reading on their corn flakes. As long as I keep it sacred, then it can remain so. As soon as I don’t, I don’t think you can get it back. More great stories from Vanity Show Cover article: Dua Lipa on creation Nostalgia for the future

