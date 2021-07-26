Bollywood Roundup: Yami Gautam, Aastha Gill, Sunil Grover, and more …

Yami Gautam’s movie “Lost” hits the floors

Bombay– Actress Yami Gautam star of the investigative drama titled “Lost” has gone to the floors.

Directed by nationally awarded director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will be shot largely in locations in Calcutta and Purulia to highlight the undersides of an urban city.

“Lost” is an investigative drama that will highlight the issue of media integrity. It introduces Yami as a fiery criminal reporter.

Funded by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes and Indrani Mukherjee, the film will also star Pankaj Kapur and Rahul Khanna, as well as Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey.

Aastha Gill: important to know what your audience likes

Bombay– Singer Aastha Gill has performed several hits alongside Badshah such as “Buzz”, “Kareja kareja”, “DJ waley babu” and the latest “Paani paani”. She revealed why she and the rapper are such a successful pair.

“Badshah is very wise this way because he knows what’s going on. He reads the trends. We’re playing together, so that connection is there, that connection is there. After every show we listen to some world music or random music and chat about what’s on, what kind of vibe people like these days. Everything we discuss, ”Aastha told IANS.

She added: “It’s very important to know what your audience likes and we are working on it. “

The 30-year-old singer attributes their success to her connection to the rapper.

“This bond comes out very well when we work together,” she added.

Aastha is seen on the adventure reality TV show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 11, which airs on Colors.

Sunil Grover: It’s good to be in a club

New Delhi- Comedian and star actor Sunil Grover, who has tickled the funny bone of many with his witty lines and on-screen expressions, is okay with being boxed as he sees it as an acceptance and doesn’t not limited.

“It’s good to be in a club. That’s fine with me, because eventually people will box you up with what they see and like. Boxing also means accepting that they accept you in a certain way, so rather than being said in a limiting way, no, I think it’s acceptance, ”Sunil told the ‘IANS.

The 43-year-old comedian also revealed that when he was presented with Vishal Bhardwaj’s dramatic comedy “Pataakha” in 2018, he had nothing else.

He said, “But sometimes fate has plans for you that are beyond your control, like when we talk about ‘Pataakha’ when it happened, when it was offered, I had nothing to do with it. other. I was off the TV and that was a great deal. So I said ‘okay let’s do it’.

Sunil shared that soon other works followed, such as Salman Khan’s star “Bharat” and the web series “Taandav”.

“These were roles that I thought wouldn’t come my way and they started to happen … Forget about the roles, psychics also have new psychics coming up … I kinda wasn’t. not prepared or I had not planned, “he said.

Sunil, whose latest ‘Sunflower’ web series has been praised by critics and audiences alike, says he feels like a newcomer.

“And I feel like a newcomer and I feel this new wave of communicating with the public and approaching new work,” he said.

Pooja Gor: Love triangles are fun because they have a lot of drama

Bombay– Actress Pooja Gor, known for her character of Pratigya in the series “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya”, says the love triangle in any story is great fun because it has all the elements of an artist.

The series began its second season, which returns nine years after the end of the first season.

Sharing his take on love triangles on one show, Pooja told IANS, “Personally, I think whatever works, it works, whether it’s a love triangle, saas bahu drama or whatever. But we obviously saw that the current track is a love triangle and that it works. Because there is a lot of drama, so it’s good and it’s different.

The actress can’t stop praising her producer Rajan Shahi and creative producer Pearl Gray.

“Pearl is the mother shield of the show, always has been, so it’s always been amazing working with her. And I wanted to work with Rajan sir for a very long time, and he was aware of that from the first season of” Pratigya. “It never happened sooner, but when it did, we were both very happy that it finally happened. He is a very good man and he has a great sense of what is happening. works and what doesn’t, and it shows in her shows, it’s fabulous, ”the actress said.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” recently saw Tina Phillip enter the series as Meera. Pooja shared that she had met her on the show and added, “She’s very sweet and damn sweet.”

Finally, when asked, what does she learn from the pandemic?

“Health is wealth, nothing else matters. The most important thing in life is health and family, ”she concluded.

Ritabhari Chakraborty refutes marriage rumors

Calcutta– Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty took to social media on Monday to refute speculation about her wedding bells ringing.

Ritabhari posted a statement on Instagram saying she won’t be getting married anytime soon.

“I’m not getting married anytime soon. I just recovered from two surgeries, as you all know, so I’m focusing on my health and all the projects I’ve signed on to.

PS – More articles or calls on this please. I’m not going to talk about it, ”we read on Monday on his Instagram post.

The actress’ social media post comes amid unconfirmed reports speculating on the possibility of her engagement later this year and her wedding next year.

The specs suggest the actress could marry her boyfriend Tathagata Chatterjee, a psychologist by profession.

On the work side, Ritabhari’s film “Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti”, released last year, won acclaim and the actress received praise for her performance.

She also appears in the situational comedy film “Tiki-Taka” directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Reports suggest the actress plans to go into production soon.

Malaika, Milind and Anusha will judge the “Supermodel of year 2”

Bombay– Bollywood personalities Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar will be considered as judges in the second season of the reality show “Supermodel Of The Year”.

Malaika said, “I have always been impressed with the courage and passion that women today possess, and MTV Supermodel of the Year lays the foundation for these talented ladies to showcase their individuality in the form of the more impressive. The first season being for us an absolute roller coaster, the second will certainly be a step higher. “

The actress says the second season will be a feast for the eyes of any fashion fanatic.

With #UnapologeticalYou as the theme, the show has conversations about stereotypes and challenges preconceived notions around an individual and their choices.

Milind shared, “Being a model is about doing the best you can and embracing whatever shamelessly is you. We saw this come to life in the show’s first season and were blown away by the confidence, poise, and grace that each of the contestants had. With the dynamic world of fashion bringing new trends and styles, it will be interesting to see how today’s young women stand out from the crowd and set an example.

Milind added that the stakes will be higher this season.

Anusha says she always believed that fashion and beauty were more than stylish outfits and a perfect face.

She shared, “It can be a powerful way to feel inspired and present the most authentic version of yourself. The best thing about fashion and beauty is that you can express yourself through your style and personality no matter where you are from, and we strive to follow the same mantra with “Supermodel of the Year”. “.

The “Supermodel of the Year Season 2” premiere is slated for August on MTV. (IANS)