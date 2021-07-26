WGA recommends Hollywood writers get vaccinated before gathering





Hollywood writers are the latest group of workers in the entertainment industry to be asked for the shot. The Writers Guild of America recommends that its members get vaccinated against COVID-19 before meeting with colleagues, according to a list of recommendations sent to members on Monday seen by The Times. The move follows an agreement between entertainment unions like SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest union, and an alliance of studios to allow productions to demand that actors and crews be vaccinated. The recommendations come as Los Angeles and other U.S. cities face a rapid escalation in new coronavirus infections. More and more, workers based in California are being asked to get vaccinated. The film industry seems to be joining this wave. So far, strict protocols around masking, testing, and social distancing have kept outbreaks on movie and television sets below rates for other community activities, allowing the industry to continue working for a while. most of the pandemic. Our priority continues to be to protect the well-being of writers in the workplace, the WGA told its members. The union represents thousands of writers who write content for television shows, films, news programs, documentaries and animation. TV show writers typically work together in writers’ rooms to create scripts, but since the pandemic, most of this work has been done via video conferencing. Some writers have expressed concern about returning to writers’ rooms as LA County has started to reopen in recent weeks. In response to members ‘inquiries about security conditions, the WGA told members that while most writers’ rooms will continue to be held remotely, face-to-face meetings are subject to certain security requirements such as masking inside. The WGA said employers are responsible for putting in place safety measures and complying with state, local and federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration orders. He recommended that everyone in a writers’ room be fully immunized. He also recommended that writers be allowed to work remotely, even if others are working in person. And the ability of writers to participate in a writers’ room in person should not be a condition of employment. Last Monday, SAG-AFTRA, the International Alliance of Theater Workers, Directors Guild of America, Teamsters and other grassroots trade unions agreed on a new set of security requirements until at the end of September, which relaxed previous requests for disinfection. and masking, but added the ability for producers to require workers to be vaccinated. This deal includes triggers that allowed productions to revert to previous stricter requirements, should the rate of the pandemic escalate in their region. In terms, employers must inform unions of their obligation to vaccinate and can only apply it to actors and the team working in area A of the sets, the area generally where the actors perform without masks or the actors’ drivers . Employers can also request to see a vaccination record or digital proof of vaccination, depending on the terms. Workers may be exempt if they can provide proof that they have a disability or have a sincere religious belief that prevents them from being vaccinated, provided that arrangements are made which do not cause undue hardship to workers. producers, according to the terms. Bulletin In the entertainment business The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis, and insight on everything from streaming wars to production and what it all means for the future. Enter e-mail address



