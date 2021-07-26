Entertainment
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s sunny weekend with a red swimsuit and refreshing drinks, see photos | Bollywood
- Priyanka Chopra seemed to be relaxing with her friend this weekend. The actor was seen in a red swimsuit and relaxing by the pool.
Priyanka Chopra was seen relaxing with her friend Anjula Acharia over the past weekend. In photos shared by Anjula on her Instagram Stories, the duo were seen spending the weekend relaxing by the pool.
In the first photo, two sippers were seen placed near the pool. While one was named Priyanka Chopra, the other featured Anjula Acharia. The sippers were filled with a red drink and infused with lots of fruits. This included a few strawberries and apples. In another photo, Priyanka and Anjula were seen lying on the bridge. Priyanka wore a red swimsuit with scalloped edges and styled it with a pair of sunglasses.
Priyanka’s swimsuit appeared to be similar to the one she wore on her birthday weekend. The actor, on his 39th birthday, was seen engaging in a number of activities, including swimming in an outdoor pool.
She had shared a series of photos from her birthday party on Instagram last week and wrote: “Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts call stories tweets. It was a quiet birthday. but the lesson I learned as I move into next year is that every day is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you all your good wishes and continued support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this birthday so special even though you weren’t there. Thank you @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my weekend buddies! “
The actor spent his birthday in London, where she has been in the post for a few months now. Priyanka has been in the UK since the start of the year, completing her plans. She had previously finished filming Text For You. She’s now busy with Citadel, with Richard Madden, and backed by the directors of Avengers: Endgame Russo Brothers.
