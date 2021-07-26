‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is an exceptional literary debut for Quentin Tarantino – North Texas Daily

Two years after his initial release, Quentin Tarantino made his literary debut with an adaptation of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Having a body of work that can only function through the film medium, sticking to the written word presents a unique challenge for both author and reader. The end result is a charming and irreverent love letter to the industry he calls home.

Regarding the 2019 film, this is one of the best and most mature images of Tarantino. For a filmmaker known for his countless tributes to other cinematographic genres, making a film unfold in Hollywood itself is poetically wrapped up. Hollywood is a slower, more thoughtful film of Tarantino, his characters struggling with internal struggles rather than grandiose. revenge fantasies or mystery suitcases. Here we have Rick Dalton captivated by the obsolescence of his career and Sharon Tates with dreamy eyes fixed on his promising career.

This novelization acts not only as an adaptation for his own film, but as a preview of the next stage in Tarantinos’ career. He has repeatedly repeated his intention to withdraw cinema after his tenth film and, counting Kill Bill as one film, he has one left in the bedroom. In essence, this book sees the parallels of Tarantino the filmmaker and Tarantino the novelist briefly intersect.

As for the comparison to the original film, it follows the film in every way: Rick Dalton keeps forgetting his lines, Cliff Booth struggles with Bruce lee, Sharon tate attends a morning of Demolition team and Charles Manson is kind of in the mix. However, in typical Tarantino fashion, the route taken to get to these points of history is filled with countless detours that have nothing to do with the world he creates. We’re given a deep dive into Dalton’s career as a TV star who just couldn’t make the jump to the big screen, as well as the movies he’s made and the directors he loves or starred with. who he has an absurd grudge.

We are given a full thesis on Booths military record, his penchant for foreign and erotic cinema, and how he came to own his trusty dog ​​Brandy. We even get a clear answer to one of the film’s most speculated parts: Did Cliff kill his wife? We get a clear answer, albeit in comically gruesome detail.

There are even chapters devoted to the tradition of Lancer, the spectacle Dalton films throughout the story. These passages act as if they read a novelization of the series, focusing on the life and times of Johnny Madrid and antagonist Caleb DeCoteau. It’s a show that the filmmaker-turned-writer really tries his hand at storytelling here. His descriptions are vivid, his mastery of storytelling stronger than ever. For these two chapters, we can see how much he cares about his stories and the characters who live in them.

More than anything, the novel acts as an extra piece to the film, adding a worthy biography of contextual information that blooms on the page but would have been tedious to capture on screen. It is admittedly forgiving at times, but it is not there to win over new fans. You are trying this book because you are already a fan of it.

One pretty big omission is the chaotic climax of the movies, where Rick and Cliff devastate Manson’s murderers in hilarious and brutal ways, giving Sharon Tate and Jay Sebring the Hollywood ending they deserve. The book briefly mentions this event as if it were a Hollywood myth that adds to the notoriety of Rick Daltons.

While this allows the book to lend more credibility to other parts of the story, it leaves the reader scratching their heads, trying to figure out why Charles Manson and his followers are included in the first place. The chapters are devoted to Manson’s attempts to start a musical career and some creepy antics from his followers, but it’s almost nothing other Manson-centric books have already covered. Given that the film is a meeting film with a violent payoff, the fact that the book downplays that payoff makes the arc unsatisfactory.

Like the 2019 film, it’s easily Tarantino’s most endearing work. The chapter that introduces Tate is a cheerfully beautiful passage from a starry eyed Texan girl determined to follow her dreams. Her presence is understated, but it’s incredibly refreshing to see her portrayed as a real person and not a murder victim, doomed to a horrific fate.

Rick Daltons’ career crisis is a clear allusion to Tarantino’s aging and arguably dated views about the company. Who started out as a filmmaker who revolutionized cinema with Pulp Fiction is now a vanguard trying to preserve the art form. Here he is, through characters from 1969 in Los Angeles, making peace with this harsh truth. This is the very essence of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. We see characters accepting that their prime is ending, and Sharon Tate, regardless of the world, enjoys the beginning of hers.

Final score: 4.25 / 5

