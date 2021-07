Veteran Entertainment Lawyer Elyot Waller Joins Mainframe Studios | Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 26, 2021– Mainframe studios, (a division of WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.), welcomes Elyot Waller as Senior Vice President of Business Affairs and General Counsel. His appointment is a hallmark of the studios’ exceptional growth and scope of original projects and properties. With a long career in entertainment and media law, Elyot Waller joins the award-winning animation studio to lead the excellent commercial affairs team. As an expert in entertainment and media law, licensing, merchandising and trademark law, Waller has been repeatedly recognized as one of Canada’s leading entertainment lawyers by Lexpert. From historic Mainframes to pioneering 3D animation, to its groundbreaking projects for some of the biggest names in media today, Mainframe has always been an industry leader. I’m drawn to their commitment to excellence, be it in storytelling and design, production and technology, says Elyot Waller. Creative Director and President Michael Hefferon said: With Mainframes four major original properties over the past four years and a growing pipeline, Elyots with a solid foundation in intellectual property, media and entertainment law will help the society to take it to the next level, by expanding our spheres of influence in the animation and scope of projects. We were delighted to have Elyot on the team. Prior to joining Mainframe, Elyot Waller held positions in leading companies and law firms including management positions in animation studios and most recently as Senior Legal Advisor to MEP Business Counsel. He has been active for the past ten years as an advocate for the animation industry in British Columbia and across Canada. Waller is a former executive member of the BC Branch Council of the CMPA, a former board member of the Motion Picture Production Industry Association of BC, and a former member of the DigiBC board. Elyot Waller was called to the Ontario Bar in 2002 and to the British Columbia Bar in 2006. About Mainframe Studios Since 1993, Mainframe Studios has been a leader in animation, producing creative and groundbreaking content for some of the world’s largest studios and branded properties. Mainframe has produced over 1,200 episodes, over 70 films and three feature films. The studio harnesses the creative power of its global talent base, along with the latest innovative technologies, to create premier animated productions for broadcasters, clients and partners. Recent projects include Madagascar: a little wild for DreamWorks Animation, Octonauts specials, as well as the Knowledge Network special Moon, Chip & Inkie: the festival of wishes, Mattels Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, and the original Netflix series Spy Kids: Mission Critical. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005744/en/ CONTACT: Media contact: Colleen Kirk 1-310-251-0030 [email protected] Kirk Group Media KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER ENTERTAINMENT AUDIO / VIDEO FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGES TV AND RADIO GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Mainframe studios Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/26/2021 3:20 PM / DISC: 07/26/2021 3:21 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005744/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/veteran-entertainment-lawyer-elyot-waller-joins-mainframe-studios/article_bf5b2e74-6621-5db9-9abf-df7a5b55e572.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos