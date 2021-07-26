Entertainment
The best deals to buy Everlane summer sale – The Hollywood Reporter
Angelina Jolie, HRH Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon are just a handful of Hollywood stars who have been spotted wearing Everlane, the direct-to-consumer brand known for its ‘radical transparency’ philosophy and effortless essentials. The brand’s pieces are minimalist and therefore versatile in design, so it’s easy to see why the range of lightweight t-shirts, loungewear, cashmere sweaters, shoes and tote bags sell out regularly.
And for those packing their wardrobes for a long-awaited return to the office or school (or looking to get away from those quarantined sports sets), Everlane’s summer sale promises big discounts. on classic closet staples that rarely see markdowns.
The brand is offering up to 60% off women’s clothing, men’s clothing, shoes and accessories, so you can pick up these cult crew neck shirts for as little as $ 12 and chic masks in packs of five for $ 10. Also on offer are Italian wool men’s suits at $ 99 each, lightweight summer dresses starting at $ 23, and eco-friendly sandals at $ 19, to name just a few great deals. And there’s still plenty to choose from if you’re not ready to ditch your WFH basics – athletic wear such as workout tank tops and leggings are on sale for $ 16 and up, and button down shirts. short and long sleeves are at 17 at the top.
Coming up, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals to buy during Everlane’s summer blowout, including pieces for a sleek, sheer transition away from your sweatpants. Since the label rarely hosts sales, we would expect inventory to move quickly. We therefore suggest that you fill your basket as soon as possible.
If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
The best Everlane offers for women
Everlane the pinafore dress
Everlane pinafore dress (reg. $ 110)
$ 88
Everlane Fixed Waist Cotton Stretch Pant
Fixed Waist Stretch Cotton Everlane Pant (reg. $ 58)
$ 29
Women’s Everlane Washable Silk Casual Shirt
Everlane Relaxed Washable Silk Shirt (reg. $ 110)
$ 77
Women’s Everlane Modern Utility Chelsea Boot
Everlane The Modern Utility Chelsea Boot (reg. $ 178)
$ 71
Everlane Arc Jean for Women
Women’s Arc Everlane Jean (reg. $ 78)
$ 58
Women’s Everlane Round-Back Top
Women’s Everlane Round-Back Top (reg. $ 49)
$ 58
Women’s Everlane Weekend Dress
Everlane The Weekend Dress (reg. $ 60)
$ 48
Everlane clog sandals
Everlane clog sandals (reg. $ 110)
$ 77
Oversized Everlane Bag
Everlane The Oversized Tote (reg. $ 78)
$ 31
The best deals on Everlane men’s clothing
Men’s Italian wool suit jacket Everlane
Everlane Fixed Waist Stretch Cotton Pant (reg. $ 198)
$ 99
Men’s Everlane Italian wool trousers
Men’s Everlane Italian Wool Pants (reg. $ 98)
$ 49
Men’s Everlane Air Henley
Men’s Everlane Air Henley (reg. $ 30)
$ 30
Everlane The Midweight Slim Chino
Everlane The Midweight Slim Chino (reg. $ 68)
$ 27
Men’s Everlane Casual Blazer
Men’s Casual Everlane Blazer (reg. $ 148)
$ 59
Men’s Everlane Sports Joggers
Men’s Everlane Sport Joggers (reg. $ 68)
$ 48
Everlane ReNew Air Men’s Hoodie
Men’s ReNew Air Everlane Hoodie (reg. $ 60)
$ 48
Everlane The Modern Snap Backpack
Everlane the Modern Snap Backpack ($ 78)
$ 31
Sources
