Venice Film Festival Chef Alberto Barbera on Lido’s Return to Hollywood – Deadline

The head of the Venice Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, was feeling optimistic when we met him this evening following today’s reveal of an enticing lineup for the 78th edition. Notably, after being largely absent last year, the studios are back with titles from Universal, Warner Bros. and Disney (via 20th Century) as well as Netflix, and Barbera said they were all excited about the idea of ​​returning to the Lido. He also expects a lot more people than last year and “a lot of American guests and talent”

That’s not to say that 2020 lacked quality or excitement. Last year, Venice was the industry’s first international gathering since the start of the pandemic, and set the bar high on how to host a festival during a global health crisis. He also introduced the world to the eventual Oscar winner for Best Picture by Chloe Zhao, Nomadic country. Over the past decade, Venice has hosted the launch of award magnets such as Joker, A Star Is Born, Marriage Story, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Missouri Ebbing, The Favorite, Roma, La La Land, Arrival, Spotlight, Birdman and Gravity among others.

Related story The Venice Film Festival will retain 50% capacity in cinemas; British delegates in quarantine

When I asked Barbera if he had another better movie in the mix this year, he laughed and said, “It’s hard to predict,” before adding, “I think we’ll see. someone moving from the red carpet in Venice to the red carpet Oscar next March.

Are there any films Barbera didn’t choose that he would have liked to have had in the lineup? “Like every year, there is something you can’t get because it’s not ready on time or it’s postponed. My main regret is Guillermo del Toro (with Alley of nightmares). He really wanted to be on time for Venice ”where Water shape debuted in 2017.

What possesses materialized is an official selection which includes the world premieres of Ridley Scott The last duel, by Pablo Larrain Spencer, Jane Campion’s The power of the dog, Edgar Wright Last night in Soho, by Paul Schrader The card counter, by Paolo Sorrentino God’s hand and the first feature film by Maggie Gyllenhaal The lost girl, as well as the previous announcement Dune by Denis Villeneuve, by David Gordon Green Halloween kills and that of Pedro Almodovar Parallel mothers.

Another hope, however, was that the Covid protocols could be relaxed somewhat, but that won’t be possible. Italy still has a capacity cap of 50% on its cinemas and Venice will again respect distanced head offices. The organization maintains reserved seats, which was implemented last year and has proven to be very effective. The opening dinner will not be held for the second year in a row.

Rather than temperature checks that were ubiquitous in 2020, Venice 78 will require a so-called “Green Pass” that displays proof of vaccination, or a negative test result within 48 hours, to access the screenings.

A welcome sign of efficiency, festival guests will have their Green Pass (essentially the equivalent of the EU’s digital Covid Certificate or a similar version issued by non-EU countries) registered the first time it is used to access one of the cinemas. This will eliminate the queues as people fumble with their phones or scraps of paper to show the necessary QR code each time. Instead, once registered, it will be recognized the next time a festival goer’s badge is scanned. Likewise, negative tests will be recorded in the overall system.

The swab tests (i.e. not the saliva sample that Cannes worked with) will be available for free at several locations, Barbera said.

The situation for visitors from the UK remains somewhat fluid with a five-day quarantine period as the current requirement. However, with proof of the need to enter Italy for professional purposes, self-isolation will not be necessary as long as the stay does not exceed five days. Barbera said the situation could change in the coming weeks and festival-goers will be kept informed of any changes.