Britney Spears’ lawyer files request for new conservative of her moneyExBulletin





Valérie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Valérie Macon / AFP via Getty Images Britney Spears’ newly appointed attorney, Mathew Rosengart, vowed upon arriving aboard on July 14 that he would act quickly to set a new course for the pop icon and his tutelage. On Monday, he filed a motion on Spears’ behalf in Los Angeles Superior Court, requesting that Jason Rubin be named the new custodian of his estate. If approved, Rubin would replace Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, who has controlled his money and financial decisions since 2008. Rosengart has also filed a petition demanding that Jamie Spears be removed from his post. According to Rubin’s website, he is a CPA who specialized in forensic accounting has “managed complex trust portfolios” and “also has experience working with financial litigation related to elder abuse” Monday’s filing includes a request that Rubin can revoke all of Spears’ other proxies, including the power to make health care decisions on his behalf, and give him “the power and authority to sue. opportunities related to professional engagements and activities, including, but not limited to performing, recording, videos, tours, television shows and other similar activities, provided they are approved by the person’s conservator, the curator’s medical team. The file also includes a list of the singer’s financial assets, including more than $ 2.7 million in cash and approximately $ 56.3 million in investment accounts and real estate holdings. A hearing on this petition is scheduled for December 13. Separately, the judge presiding over the Spears case, Brenda Penny, ordered Monday that the singer’s current curator, Jodi Montgomery, remain in this post until October 8. Judge Penny also approved the resignation of Bessemer Trust, a corporate finance body that had previously planned to become co-custodian of Spears’ estate, but asked to resign earlier this month.

