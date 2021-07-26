Marvels Moon Knight shows Midnight Man actor may have been revealed





A listing on Gaspard Ulliel’s talent agency page reveals that he could play Midnight Man in Marvel’s Moon Knight series with Oscar Isaac.

Another villain for Marvel and Disney +Moon knightThe series may have been revealed as Midnight Man thanks to Gaspard Ulliel’s talent agency listing page. Release scheduled for 2022,Moon knightstars Oscar Isaac as the titular AKA hero Marc Spector. After being approached by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu on a botched mission, Marc Spector is imbued with superhuman abilities and the gift of a second chance in life.Moon knightCurrently does not have a release date, but filming for the series is underway. Ethan Hawke will play one of theMoon knightthe villains of and May Calamawy were also reportedly cast in an undisclosed role. Little is known about the show, but Isaac teasedMoon knightlike a wild spectacle. Long regarded as Marvel’s answer to Batman, Moon Knight is a street crime fighter who has also invested his money to earn millions to help him hide his secret identity. In the comics, Midnight Man (real name Anton Mogart) is an art thief and opponent of Moon Knight after Marc Spector stopped him from stealing art and sent him nearly dead in the sewers. It is here that Midnight Man becomes obsessed with revenge against Moon Knight and he ends up dying in his quest, but not before he has trained his son, who eventually takes the pseudonym Midnight. Related: Eternals Trailer Secretly Teases Moon Knight Connection Until now, Hawke was believed to be the show’s only villain, but the talent agencyHamilton hoddelllists Ulliel as playing Anton Mogart AKA Midnight Man inMoon knight. No further information is given about the role, including how many episodes it could be in. Marvel has yet to confirm Ulliel’s appearance in the series. Check out the list below: Ulliel is perhaps best known for his role as Hannibal Lecter in the 2007sHannibal’s Rise, but the French actor is relatively unknown to the American public. How important will his role be inMoon knight remains unclear, but Disney + ‘s Marvel series is no stranger to having multiple villains.The Falcon and the Winter Soldierhad several, including the Power Broker, Baron Zemo, John Walker, and the Flag Smashers. In the same way,Loki had Ravonna Renslayer, the keepers of time, Alioth, and ultimately the one who remains alias Kang. It is possible thatMoon knightMidnight Man will serve as a low-level villain for Marc Spector, who could showcase the character’s crime-fighting abilities before he faces Hawke’s primary antagonist. Midnight Man could also be used to set up Midnight, another opponent of Marc Spector, for seasons to come. As Ulliel’s role evolves, it will be interesting to see howMoon knightfits into the bigger MCU in terms of both Marc Spector as a character and the darker tone the series is sure to have. More: The 13 Marvel TV Shows Released After Loki (& When) Source: Hamilton hoddell Dexter season 9 ending will blow up the internet, according to Showrunner

