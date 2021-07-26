Star-studded pot store lights up Hollywood

July 26, 2021



Recently, Wonderbrett, known for selling high-end flowers to stores across California, has opened her own storefront in Hollywood. The company was among thousands of people applying to receive a coveted social equity retail license from the LA Department of Cannabis Regulation.

The store features hand-hewn oak beams and textured herringbone wood floors. A-frame skylights punctuate the ceiling, complemented by hand-hammered metal Indian fixtures with Edison bulbs. There is an “Instagram wall” for shareable photos and plenty of custom LED screen wall installations that display high-resolution cannabis-centric content.

We spoke to the brains behind the store to get the layout done.

Store concept

“We designed a natural environment that radiates positive energy, enveloping our customer in an easy retail experience,” says David Judaken, Founding Partner of Wonderbrett Retail. We intend to educate and meet the needs of our customers, finding the right product so that their post-purchase experience is as positive as their in-store experience.

We have developed built-in wardrobes to allow individual brands to market and promote their uniqueness while contributing to the aesthetics of the store. We have also phased out common branded portable pop-up tables and built exclusive “store-in-store” spaces that further enhance a brand’s ability to educate and connect with our customers.

The architectural concept combines a contemporary interpretation of old structures for a play on the old and the new. This is in part symbolic of Wonderbrett’s legacy as the brand enters the fold of modern cannabis. We highlighted original and integrated elements of the store, like the old skylights and the A-frame design, and then we used old objects, like our reclaimed and hand-hewn oak beams and our textured herringbone floor. tailored. It gives the store a sense of belonging and grounding. “

“The store concept was a driving force behind the store floor plan,” adds David Judaken, founding partner at Wonderbrett Retail. “Our goal was to create an intuitive customer experience obtained by separating the different ways of ingesting cannabis: flower, concentrates, pre-rolls, vapes and wall of well-being.”

We also wanted to develop a platform allowing our partner brands to optimize their in-store presence to actively promote their products. We did this through our branded shop-in-shop section, with integrated 6ft x 4ft LED screens behind the counter, displaying the brand in the store without any additional accessories.

Wonderbrett is an open floor plan, flooded with natural light that uses many old textured finishes (reclaimed oak beams, distressed herringbone floors, rustic Indian pendant light). “

Why LCD screens?

“Looking from outside the store, we configured it so that the front could be lit with a multitude of different colored LED lights,” says Brett Feldman, co-founder and famous breeder at Wonderbrett. “Most Wonderbrett strains have a distinct fruit and color associated with it. With this concept, the flag signage, indoor LED screens and Instagram wall will reflect a specific strain of our choosing at all times. Meanwhile, the exterior color of the facade will communicate this to people walking past the La Brea store.

Wonderbrett has some great branding visual assets that they created over time that warranted a scene to set them up. LED displays are great for this, and when not promoting our assets, they will be used to promote in-store stores or Patient Appreciation Day. “-

Brands on the shelves

Feldman says, “We offer Roach because they have very reliable equipment with quality inputs. We offer Alien Labs because of their unique genetics, history, and heritage in California. Plus, Ball Family Farms because we love supporting our local people in LA, our backyard community, and of course the legendary Josh D too.

In concentrates, Frosty and Papa & Barkley. They both make a great concentrate at a very affordable price, and we love to have offers for the community that are not beyond the reach of the everyday smoker. ”

Celebrity clientele

The store is only a few weeks old, but so far they’ve taken charge of: Problem, Snoop Dogg, Poo Bear, Justin Bieber, BJ the Chicago Kid, B-Real, Crime x Design and Ballet flats starring Donovan Carter.