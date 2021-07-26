The Summit County Fair is back in full force from July 27 through August. 1





Residents of TALLMADGE, Ohio Summit County and members of the surrounding community looking to get their fair dose are in luck: Summit County Fair is scheduled from July 27 to August 1 at the Tallmadge Exhibition Center. The fair is still a family tradition. Whether you have two or eight people in your family, we’ve got something for all ages at the fair, said Cathy Cunningham, director and secretary of the Summit County Fair. The fair is back in full force after operating in a modified fashion last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although there are no COVID-19 protocols in place, the fair has additional hand washing stations and hand sanitizing stations, according to Cunningham. The fair will also disinfect common areas, such as picnic tables and washrooms, more frequently. Admission to the fair is $ 7, as has been the case since 2016, Cunningham said. Day passes cost $ 15. We had planned to increase prices this year, but decided not to do so due to the pandemic, she said. The fair spans 66 acres and will feature more than 250 food and trade vendors. Highlights include animal and agricultural exhibits, carnival rides, and daily entertainment like music, karaoke, dancing, and acts of magic. There’s also the Jurassic Kingdom dinosaur show and performances from the Dominguez Variety Show, a family-friendly circus act that appeared on Americas Got Talent. Additional offerings include a dairy education program, dog agility demonstrations, and an antiques museum. New to the fair this year is the Dewey Shake Shack, according to Cunningham. Proceeds from the milkshake barn will help offset project costs for 4H and Junior Fair participants. Show highlights / special days include: Tuesday July 27 Seniors and first responders will receive $ 3 entry until 3 p.m. and 1,000 first responders to enter the fair will receive free entry to the evening grandstand event, OMA Motocross, which begins at 7 p.m. 30. Wednesday July 28 All veterans, serving military, and agricultural bureau members will receive a $ 3 entry fee. The grandstand entertainment is the Demolition and Compact Derby at 7:30 PM. Tickets for the event are $ 8 and $ 10. Thursday July 29 Free entry for young people aged 14 and under. Passes will be reduced to $ 10. The fair also hosts Carnival with a Cop day, a free initiative that pairs county children in need with a Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy for a tour of the fair and the rides. Participating children will also receive a T-shirt and backpack filled with school supplies. The demolition derby will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the grandstand. Tickets are $ 8 and $ 10. Friday July 30 The fair is partnering with the Akron-Canton regional food bank to offer an entry for $ 3 until 3 p.m. with the donation of canned or canned food. The truck draws will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the grandstand. Tickets are $ 8. Saturday July 31 Harness races will be held at Northfield Park at 7:00 p.m. The 4H and Junior Fair cattle auction will start at 5:00 p.m. Tickets cost $ 7. Sunday August 1st A motor show will take place in the fairgrounds, rain or shine. Koi Drag Racing will take place at 4 p.m. in the grandstand. Tickets cost $ 5. To find out more about the show or view the full program of events, visit Summit County Fair website. Want more Akron news? Sign up for the Rubber City update from cleveland.com , a newsletter sent by e-mail on Wednesday at 5:30 am.

