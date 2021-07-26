Young actor considers it an honor to play bullied Oregon teenager Jadin Bell in new movie

Actors Reid Miller, left, and Mark Wahlberg in “Joe Bell”. Side of the road

Actor Reid Miller was around 13 when he first heard of Jadin Bell’s death. The La Grande, Oregon, teenager who died by suicide in 2013 inspired a national conversation about bullying and its effects on LGBTQ youth.

It never occurred to Miller, now 21, that in less than a decade he would have the opportunity to portray Jadin in a feature film. To do this, he said, was an honor.

Joe Bell isn’t an easy story, but it’s a story many, including Jadins’ surviving family, have been committed to telling for years. After Jadin’s death, his father, Joe Bell, decided to travel across the continental United States to educate the public about the negative effects of bullying.

Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is planning to kill yourself, call for help now. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is a free service to which qualified personnel respond 24 hours a day, every day. The number is 1-800-273-8255. Or send 273TALK to 839863.

Producer Cary Joji Fukunaga stumbled upon the story in an article in 2013 and saw the possibility of a feature film, enlisting the Oscar-winning screenwriting duo behind Brokeback Mountain, Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, who died this year, for him. to give life. . Soon after, Mark Wahlberg signed on to produce and play the role of Joe Bell, who accepts the guilt of not doing enough to support and protect his son.

Understandably, Jadin’s role was essential and led to a nationwide casting search. Casting director Avy Kaufman drew the filmmakers’ attention to Miller, a relatively unknown actor. Not only did the Texas native look like Jadin, but, according to director Reinaldo Marcus Green, he also had an immediate chemistry with Wahlberg.

He and Mark connected in a way that looked like real life, and it was without a camera, it’s just me watching them do a scene in the Marks room, Green said. Jadin had a natural strength in him. He was quite cheerful on the outside, but he had also known a lot of darkness, and Reid was able to embody all of that.

As a huge fan of the Transformers movies, Miller said he got along a little bit when he first met Wahlberg, but they quickly got to work and formed a deep bond. Wahlberg, Miller added, treated him as both an artistic equal and a son. The unique relationship helped him find the emotional strength and vulnerability needed for this difficult role. And it turned out to be a moving experience for Wahlberg as well.

Every time we read a scene together, I got very emotional, Wahlberg said. He constantly reminded me of my own sons.

Miller never lost sight of the delicacy of the challenge of portraying Jadin either, which became even clearer when he met Jadin’s mother, Lola Lathrop, one day on set.

It’s such a sensitive thing. I’ve done my best to portray him as authentically as possible while reminding myself that it’s not necessarily my job to bring him back but to give back to his family and friends a piece of him, Miller said. I feel like we did that.

And he hopes the film will help open people’s minds to current issues around bullying and LQBTQ rights.

We live in a time when equality, acceptance and unity are sadly things we still have to fight for, especially with the LGBTQ community, he said. We have had a lot of laws passed that are very beneficial to the LGBTQ + community, but there is still so much and so much fighting for equality. And I hope this film will soften the hearts of those who may not see them as people.

