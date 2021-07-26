Celebrity birthdays for the week of August 1-7:

August 1: singer Ramblin Jack Elliott is 90 years old. Blues musician Robert Cray is 68 years old. Singer Michael Penn is 63 years old. Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott is 62 years old. Public Enemy rapper Chuck D is 61. L7 guitarist Suzi Gardner is 61 years old. Rapper Coolio is 58 years old. Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz is 57 years old. Director Sam Mendes (Skyfall, American Beauty) is 56 years old. Country singer George Ducas is 55 years old. Guitarist Charlie Kelley (Buffalo Club) is 53 years old. Actor Jennifer Gareis (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 51 years old. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe (The Cosby Show) is 48 years old. Actor Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones) is 42 years old. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 40 years old. Actor Taylor Fry (Kirk, Get a Life) is 40. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007s Hairspray) is 35 years old. Actor James Francis Kelly (Rocky Balboa) is 32 years old.

August 2: actor Nehemiah Persoff (Some Like It Hot) is 102 years old. Keyboardist Garth Hudson of The Band is 84 years old. Lennon Sisters singer Kathy Lennon is 78 years old. Actress Joanna Cassidy is 76 years old. Actress Kathryn Harrold is 71 years old. Actor Butch Patrick (The Munsters) is 68 years old. Butch Vig, music producer and drummer for Garbage, is 66 years old. Singer Mojo Nixon is 64 years old. Actor Victoria Jackson (Saturday Night Live) is 62. Actor Apollonia is 62 years old. Actor Cynthia Stevenson (Men in Trees, Hope and Gloria) is 59 years old. Actress Mary-Louise Parker is 57 years old. Director-actor Kevin Smith (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) is 51 years old. Actor Sam Worthington (Terminator Salvation) is 45 years old. Actor Edward Furlong is 44 years old. Today, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is 40 years old. Actress Marci Miller (Days of Our Lives) is 36 years old. Singer Charli XCX is 29 years old. Actress Hallie Eisenberg is 29 years old.

August 3: singer Tony Bennett is 95 years old. Actor Martin Sheen is 81 years old. The Shirelles singer Beverly Lee is 80 years old. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 80 years old. Director John Landis is 71 years old. Actor JoMarie Payton (Family Matters) is 71 years old. Actor Jay North (Dennis the Menace) is 70 years old. Actor Philip Casnoff (Strong Medicine) is 67 years old. Actor John C. McGinley (Scrubs) is 62. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 60 years old. Actress Lisa Ann Walter (Bruce Almighty) is 60. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 58. Collective Soul singer Ed Roland is 58 years old. Actor Isaiah Washington (Grays Anatomy, Soul Food) is 58 years old. Lonestar keyboardist Dean Sams is 55 years old. Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter is 51 years old. Salt-N-Pepa musician Spinderella is 50 years old. Actor Brigid Brannagh (Army Wives) is 49 years old. Actor Michael Ealy (Think Like a Man, Barbershop) is 48 years old. Zac Brown Band violinist Jimmy De Martini is 45 years old. Actor Evangeline Lilly (Lost) is 42 years old. Actress Mamie Gummer (The Good Wife) is 38. Dream singer Holly Arnstein is 36 years old. Actress Georgina Haig (Once Upon A Time) is 36 years old. OneRepublic bassist Brent Kutzle is 36 years old. Rapper DRAM is 33 years old.

August 4: Actress Tina Cole (My Three Sons) is 78 years old. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Homicide) is 77 years old. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 66 years old. Actor Kym Karath (The Sound of Music) is 63 years old. Actress Lauren Tom (Joy Luck Club, Men In Trees) is 62 years old. Producer Michael Gelman (Live with Kelly and Ryan) is 60 years old. Actress Crystal Chappell (Guiding Light) is 56 years old. Boo Radleys drummer Rob Cieka is 53 years old. Actor Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-O, Lost) is 53 years old. Actor Michael Deluise (Gilmore Girls, NYPD Blue) is 52 years old. Rapper Yo-Yo (Miss Rap Supreme) is 50 years old. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 40 years old. Actress-turned-princess Meghan Markle (Suits) is 40. American Idol finalist Crystal Bowersox is 36. The Wanted singer Tom Parker is 33 years old. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (Zack and Cody’s Sequel Life, Grace Under Fire) are 29 years old. Jessica Sanchez, American Idol finalist, is 26.

August 5: Actress Loni Anderson is 76 years old. Actress Erica Slezak (One Life To Live) is 75 years old. Singer Rick Derringer is 74 years old. Actress Holly Palance (Under Fire, The Omen) is 71 years old. Singer Samantha Sang is 70 years old. Twisted Sister guitarist Eddie Ojeda is 66 years old. Actress Maureen McCormick (The Brady Bunch) is 65. Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear is 62 years old. Country fiddler Mark OConnor is 60 years old. Actor Mark Strong (The Imitation Game) is 58 years old. Director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) is 55. Actor Jonathan Silverman (The Single Guy) is 55 years old. Country singer Terri Clark is 53 years old. Actress Stephanie Szostak (A Million Little Things) is 50 years old. Apocalyptica cellist Eicca Toppinen is 46 years old. Drummer Whit Sellers of Old Dominion is 43 years old. Actor Jesse Williams (Grays Anatomy) is 41 years old. Actor Albert Tsai (Dr Ken) is 17 years old. Actor Devin Trey Campbell (single parents) is 13.

August 6: Children’s music performer Ella Jenkins is 97 years old. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 83 years old. Actress Louise Sorel (Days of Our Lives) is 81 years old. Actor Ray Buktenica (Rhoda) is 78 years old. Actor Dorian Harewood is 71 years old. Actress Catherine Hicks (Seventh Heaven) is 70 years old. Timbuk 3 singer Pat MacDonald is 69 years old. Actor Stepfanie Kramer (Hunter) is 65. Actor Faith Prince is 64 years old. DeBarge singer Randy DeBarge is 63 years old. Actor Leland Orser (ER) is 61 years old. Actor Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) is 59. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 57 years old. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (Cold Case) is 56 years old. Actor Benito Martinez (American Crime, The Shield) is 53 years old. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 53 years old. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) is 51 years old. Actor Merrin Dungey (Summerland, AKA) is 50 years old. Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 49 years old. Actor Jason OMara (Life on Mars) is 49 years old. Actress Vera Farmiga (In the Air, The Departed) is 48 years old. Actor Soleil Moon Frye (Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Punky Brewster) is 45 years old. Actress Melissa George (AKA, Grays Anatomy) is 45 years old. Gym Class Heroes singer Travis McCoy is 40 years old. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. (Scene: Hamilton, TV: Smash) is 40 years old. Gym Class Heroes bassist Eric Roberts is 37 years old.

August 7: Comedian Garrison Keillor is 79. Actor John Glover (Smallville) is 77 years old. Actor David Rasche (Sledge Hammer!) Is 77 years old. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 71 years old. Actress Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is 69 years old. Actor Wayne Knight (Seinfeld) is 66 years old. Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson is 63 years old. Actor David Duchovny (Californication, The X-Files) is 61 years old. Actor Delane Matthews (Daves World) is 60 years old. Actor Harold Perrineau (Lost, Oz) is 58 years old. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 58 years old. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 56 years old. Actor David Mann (Madea films) is 55 years old. Actor Sydney Penny (The Thorn Birds, All My Children) is 50 years old. Actor Greg Serano (Power) is 49 years old. Actor Charlize Theron is 46 years old. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 45 years old. Actor Eric Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker, Smallville) is 42 years old. Actor Liam James (TVs Psych, films The Way, Way Back) is 25 years old.