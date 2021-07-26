



Check out these incredible sequels in the works to attract and drive audiences crazy again! Top 10 Bollywood Movies and Their Upcoming Sequels. Stay tuned! Bollywood has produced numerous franchises over the years. From Dhoom to Golmaal, there have already been franchises with more than 3 films in their repertoire. Today we’re going to take a look at some of the movies that just attempt to create such a cinematic universe for themselves. It appears from the box office collections of Hollywood franchises such as the MCU, the Fast and Furious universe, Transformers, Harry Potter and many more, that this is one of the most effective strategies to keep the movies going. fan favorites. Let’s take a look at some of Bollywood’s most anticipated sequels! 1) Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Top 10 Bollywood Movies: Starting the list with probably one of the most ubiquitous sequels in the industry. This movie also stars Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani as the main characters. They have this huge task ahead of them as they also follow the stunning performances of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan from the first film in 2007. It is also a big challenge for director Priyadarshan and Aneez Bazmee to carry on his own legacy as the previous one. movie started. The film will be released in theaters on November 19, 2021. 2) Heropante 2 Today, Tiger Shroff is one of the best talent Bollywood has to offer. However, it wasn’t quite the same in 2014 when he starred in the movie Heropanti. The initial response he got for the film and his performance were pretty poor. Since then he has starred in some of the best Bollywood movies and is one of the best actors in Bollywood. He also tries to resume his debut with a shattering sequel. The film is also being shot primarily in Russia and will have stunning graphics and visuals. It will be released on December 3, 2021. 3) Badhai Do Badhai Ho (2018) movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao was so successful due to its unconventional storyline and convincing performances. Its Badhai Do sequel will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. And it will also have an equally wacky storyline. According to reports, the film is still in production and could be released this year. 4) Dostana 2 Dostana (2008) by Tarun Mansukhani, with John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, brought a very fresh take on relationships, friendship and life in general. This time around, with Collin DCunha at the helm, we expect an even better and entertaining movie. The film stars newbie Lakshya who is a small screen actor alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aryan. But later, Kartik Aryan is no longer part of the film due to his unprofessional behavior. Rajkummar Rao could replace him in the lead role. 5) Bunty Aur Babli 2 Bunty Aur Babli (2005) with Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee was a commercial success and had a notable influence on pop culture with his iconic name. The sequel will also star Rani, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari. The film was due for release on April 23, 2021 but has been postponed due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. Fans can’t wait for the film to finally hit the big screen. 6) Hungama 2 Top 10 Bollywood Movies: Hungama released in 2003 is one of the most iconic comedy movies Bollywood has ever produced. To this day, the film has a cult following due to the supporting cast and their stellar performances. Priyadarshan directed both films which is one of the best directors delivering timeless classics over and over again. The film will also star Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranita Subhash in key roles. 7) Go Goa Party 2 After the zombie comedy Go Goa Gone (2013) turned out to be a surprisingly successful film, the directors announced a sequel for the film starring Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das, Kunak Khemmu and Anand Tiwari. The genre of this movie was so new that fans loved its unique script and also gave us a song for the good times, Babaji Ki Booty. Fans can’t wait to see if the sequel will be as well presented and hilarious as the previous one. The film’s release is delayed due to the pandemic. 8) Satyamava Jayate 2 Directed by Satyameva Jayate (2018) saw John Abraham play the role of patriot Virendra Rathod, he is now set to reprise his role in the sequel. Fans have high expectations for the sequel to the original which took the box office by storm. The film is currently in production in Lucknow and also features Divya Kumar Khosla. The movie which on May 12, 2021 was inevitably delayed due to Covid-19. 9) Hera Pheri 3 Top 10 Bollywood Movies: This sequel is also long overdue. As the actors had decided that it was better not to do a sequel to this iconic film. The franchise has 2 films that have some of the most iconic punchlines. In the history of Bollywood with countless memes on the Internet. The third installment of this film could feature the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty. Also with the addition of Abhishek Bachchan. Arguably the most anticipated movie on this list, as the film’s previous episodes are timeless classics. The film was also given the green light on the occasion of its 21st anniversary, on March 31, 2021, by producer Firoz Nadiadwala. 10) The return of Ek Villain Ek Villain Returns is a spiritual sequel to Ek Villain but its storyline is completely different from the latter. The film stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in predominant roles. Mohit Suri is the director of the film. The film is scheduled for release on February 11, 2022. Sequels have been proven time and time again to mark a movie’s success. Fans love and appreciate a movie so much that the creators decide on another installment in tribute to its success. We all want to see these sequels succeed. So there are many more entertaining films. And so that we can see our favorite stars reprise their roles. As they embark on a new and more interesting business. Also read the 16 Bollywood celebrities and their favorite travel destinations! (rbollywood.com)

