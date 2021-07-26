Summer Olympics ratings start to drop, but still dominant – The Hollywood Reporter





Total TV audiences for the opening weekend of the Tokyo Olympics were down significantly from the last summer games in 2016. NBCUniversal’s margin of victory over the rest of linear TV, however, remained huge. . From Friday to Sunday, prime-time coverage of the Olympics attracted an average of xx million viewers on NBC, its sister cable outlets and digital platforms, including NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. That’s a drop from the last Summer Olympics in 2016, which averaged 27.27 million viewers across all platforms for its first three nights. Ratings for these games were expected to drop dramatically: both long-term changes in viewer behavior – millions of homes have abandoned cable and satellite packages over the past five years – and more immediate concerns, such as a lack of fans at Olympic venues due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Japan, which is said to have had a negative effect on tuning, and so far it is paying off. The prime-time presentation of Friday’s opening ceremony drew 12.3 million viewers across all platforms, NBCU said, down 54% from the 26.5 million who watched the ceremony. opening in 2016 from Rio de Janeiro. Just under 12 million people watched prime-time coverage on NBC, with the rest being streamed. NBC also broadcast the opening ceremony live on Friday morning. Final figures were not available at the time of publication, but sources say Hollywood journalist that the combined audience for the morning and evening broadcasts of the ceremony will be in line with NBC’s preliminary estimate of 17 million viewers – which would be an even steeper but less alarming 36% drop from 2016. broadcaster . Preliminary figures show an average of 17.55 million viewers for the prime-time coverage of Saturday (15.3 million) and Sunday (19.8 million), which included some live events. This compares to 27.65 million for the same two days in 2016. The first audience figures from Japan showed great viewing for the opening ceremony, with more than half of households in the Kanto region – which includes Tokyo and the surrounding area – watching Friday’s coverage on public broadcaster NHK . On the bright side, NBC Sports Digital set a streaming audience record on Saturday with an average audience of 648,000 prime-time viewers on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Sunday’s audience nearly matched that, with an average of 636,000, per Adobe Analytics. In three days, viewers streamed 735 million minutes of Olympic content on digital platforms, an increase of 24% from Rio and 41% from the 2018 Winter Olympics. The 735 million minutes would place the Olympics among the best original streaming series, as measured by Nielsen, for any given week. NBCU also noted that two nights of prime-time audience growth after the opening ceremony marked the first time this had happened since 1992. NBCU’s streaming service Peacock also saw its highest usage for a Saturday, although, as usual with streamers, no numbers were attached to that figure. Peacock offers five hours of live event coverage in the morning and several highlights and recap shows during games. While ratings from the previous Olympics have dropped significantly, it’s also worth noting that NBC’s prime-time margin of victory over the past three days is huge. On Friday, the network’s audience was nearly five times that of its closest broadcast rival (ABC at 2.41 million), and it beat the combined totals of ABC, CBS, Fox, The CW, Univision. and Telemundo by 31% (11.98 million against 9.15 million).

