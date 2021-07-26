Now I have the freedom to explore my roles: Alok Pandey | Web series





Best known for his role as Chittu in the movies MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, actor Alok Pandey believes he is now getting roles where he has the opportunity to express himself. Previously, I only did what I was told to do, but now I can make my creative contributions that are taken seriously. I began to have the freedom to explore my roles, says Lucknow, former student of Bhartendu Natya Akademi (BNA). The actor is currently filming for a web series in the state capital where he previously filmed for Batala House, Lucknow Center and next movie dawn. It’s great to come back and shoot where I learned the basics of acting. This is my fourth project here and the city always gives me as much, says the actor from the village of Dadaun near Shahjahanpur. Alok Pandey in his native village of Dadaun, near Shahjahanpur. (Source) Speaking about his trip from village to town of tinsel, Alok says I come from a farming family. After my basic education in the village, I came to Shahjahanpur, and started doing theater. Within a few years, I knew this was what I wanted to do. I tried for the National School of Dramatic Art (NSD) but I was not successful. However, I was admitted to BNA in 2009. Then I went to Calcutta for a year-long course in camera and acting skills. My family kind of fundraised and I reached Mumbai. I stayed with my elders, but it was a very difficult phase. It was very humiliating after being refused by the door even before the auditions. To run my kitchen, I did small roles in TV episodes like criminal patrol and CID, he recalls. His first notable work was with Sooraj Badjatias Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Working with Salman (Khan) bhai gave me a foundation and then playing MD Dhonis’ best friend was a game changer. One after another I started to work. Today, by the grace of God, I have three films in the works and I’m doing three web series, Alok says. His last release was the OTT series Special operations. Alok is waiting for the release of dawn where he plays the son of Pankaj Kapurs, Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma and The rapist with Konkana Sen and Arjun Rampal. I shot for Dongri in Dubai with Kay Kay, in Yamraaj I played a lead role and am currently filming this Lucknow project. Then I will move to Gujarat for another series, he said. Between his work in Lucknow, he took advantage of his short break to visit his family in the village. Arriving home and being with family recharges me completely. Unfortunately, last year my father died of cancer. In his memory, I even released my first book Bichauliye Shahar who has my life experiences and his memories of the last days, he adds.

