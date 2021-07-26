R & B / Hip-Hop Fresh Picks: Alina Baraz, Chiiiild & More





Alex Banin, forget it London singer Alex Banin shares “Forget About It”, a groovy and reflective single with a high reverb electric guitar, a deep bassline and Banin’s thick, sleepy vocals. “I miss you so much,” says the “retired SoundCloud rapper,” as she sits among half a dozen bunny heads in a movie theater. Jordan Hollywood’s feat. Timbaland, “The Ugly Song” From the first line of the song (“If I skeet in a rich b – ch, that’s a come up”), Jordan Hollywood’s latest single raises eyebrows in the best possible way. The QC signer in turn turned Bubba Sparxxx’s record for success in 2001 “Ugly”, fully outfitted with an unbeatable co-signer from the “Ugly” producer himself, Timbaland. Outside of clever and punchy Hollywood lyrics, the visual exudes Y2K influence, with burlesque scenes, celebrity look-alikes and heart-breaking storylines. Alina Baraz, alone with you Moody music queen Alina Baraz continues her reign with “Alone With You”. The sultry single sounds like butterflies in the stomach, as Baraz’s delicate vocals float over the dynamic instrumental, produced by Spencer Stewart. From its bass peaks to the melodic valleys of the piano, the piece is sure to take listeners on a journey. Wallie the Sensei, “Bompton to Balabasas” Wallie the Sensei delivers a vulnerable hooded ballad with his stripped-down version of “Bompton to Balabasas”. The Compton native laments the realities of his arrival, including racist neighbors and high taxes, while also sharing the motivational messages that helped usher in his own triumphs. Doodie Lo feat. Shiesty Bear, “Body” Chicago rapper Doodie Lo denounces counterfeits and fakes on his latest single, “Bodies”. On the trail, Lo teams up with 1017 signatory Pooh Shiesty, who is currently being held without bail in a federal theft case. The verses of the two rappers are strong, creating an anticipation of what they will do next. Samm Henshaw, grow up Samm Henshaw talks the best and the worst on his new track Grow, released July 22. Known for his musical support on tours of big names like James Bay and Chance the Rapper, Henshaw is here with his second track from 2021 – – with stacked percussion, a groovy bassline and respectful lyrics for his love. So in love, he repeats. Together grow well, more in love. Tommy Genesis, a woman is a god This latest track from Tommy Genesis follows Peppermint’s release, both being singles from his recently announced upcoming album, Goldilocks X, released on September 10. The mocking song is carried by a dark piano rehearsal and a quick, simple beat, with Genesis saying it simply: if a man is a man, then a woman, a woman is a god. Chiiiid, wait ’til we get there Following a series of singles releases for his record Hope for sale, the full album has finally arrived. Despite the album’s title, Hold on Till We Get There finds Chiiiild offering a free dose of positivity atop a resonant mix of guitar and vocals. Keep dreaming, keep breathing, he sings. And when you feel disconnected, hang in there until we get there. BLK ODYSSY feat. James Robinson, HOLD ON Blk Odyssy and James Robinson celebrate a love as sweet as lemonade in this funk-infused new slowjam. When I love you, nothing better than that, they sing. The Austin-based musician, formerly known as Sam Houston, spent the second third of 2021 producing equally soulful singles, with BIG BAD WOLF / SOBER arriving in May and FUNKENTOLOGY in June – all in preparation for his first album. VINTAGE BLACK, come in August. Ebhoni, Wilshire and Bixel Of the ten songs from Ebhonis’ new project Good dick and weed, Wilshire & Bixel ” might be the crudest. The Canadian musician and model doesn’t look crazy, just disappointed, as she denounces the reprehensible behavior of her absent lovers on a heavy bassline. It’s been a year since you attracted me to trust your empty promises, so cruel, she sings. Gaslight, get high again, repeat, she sings.

