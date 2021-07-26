Frank Lloyd Wright’s Freeman House in Hollywood Hills listed at $ 4.25 million





A shining example of Frank Lloyd WrightThe design of textile blocks landed in the Hollywood Hills market.

This is one of Wright’s four models in the Los Angeles area, the others are Ennis House, Millard House, and Storer House. But each house in this quartet features a unique design stamped into its textile blocks, similar to Wright’s custom stained glass windows. As with some of his more well-known projects, including Fallingwater, in Mill Run, Pa., Wright took full advantage of the property’s slope and added additional levels visible only from the exterior to the rear. Listed for $ 4.25 million with Mike Deasy of Deasy Penner & Partners, the Samuel and Harriet Freeman house had only two owners: the family who commissioned its design in 1923 (it was completed in 1925) and the University of Southern California. In the mid-1980s, the Freemans bequeathed the two-bedroom, 2,884-square-foot home to the University of Southern California School of Architecture, Deasy says. Improvements over the decades have been made by famous architects Jean Lautner (a protege of Wright), Robert clark, and Gregory Ain. Key principles of the Wrights designs seen in the Freeman House include an open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling fireplace, and the aforementioned concrete block details. Over the years, the Freemans have hosted notable Hollywood figures as well as numerous political and social fairs. Legendary actor Clark gable would have been a tenant at one point. Nestled in the central Hollywood Hills, Highland and Franklin, the home is a short walk from Hollywood Boulevard, lined with nightlife and restaurants. The breathtaking views of the Los Angeles Basin and Hollywood are a huge selling point, especially thanks to the home’s decks and rooftops. While the price is the highest for a Wright-designed property, it’s not out of the range for a neighborhood with a median list price of $ 3 million. Exterior of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Freeman House in Los Angeles (Realtor.com) Outside (Realtor.com) Entrance (Realtor.com) Salon (Realtor.com) Salon (Realtor.com) Dinner table (Realtor.com) However, it has been almost 30 years since no major work was done at the location. The last round of restoration focused on a restructuring of the foundation after the Northridge earthquake in 1994. It is listed as is, and a new owner will have to commit to continuing the restoration as Wright would have envisioned. There is going to be a conservation easement, says Deasy, so it must be kept in its original state. The new owner must be passionate about architecture and committed to restoration. ___ Watch: $ 280,000 Ohio Windmill House seeks new owner and windmill ___ Considered a cultural monument by the city of Los Angeles, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971. Included with the purchase are all furniture (designed by Rudolf Schindler, who worked with Wright on the design of the Hollyhock House in LA) as well as tiles matching those currently installed in the house. [The tiles] either need to be reapplied and removed, or recast, says Deasy, who describes it as a big job. The original tiles were made from eroded site soil. Concrete blocks will also need to be treated. All need to be restored, using the original tile, says Deasy. But for a buyer on the lookout for a rare opportunity in one of the country’s hottest housing markets, this well-established property will be hard to resist. As the listing indicates, this house embodies “the very concept of architecture as art”.

