man from Upper Marlboro heads to Hollywood with prestigious internship | Characteristics
Jovan Brooks of Upper Marlboro has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship Program. He is one of 50 students chosen by members of the Television Academy from across the country for the 2021 program.
Brooks is currently majoring in electronic media and film at Towson University. He will be doing a remote internship this summer in Pine Tree Entertainment’s scripted series department in Hollywood, California.
This internship is a huge opportunity that will give me the opportunity to meet other hard-working students and learn from some of the best-equipped professionals in the field, said Brooks. I also take it as a guarantee to keep working hard to achieve my goals. In the end, I’m still in shock and ready to start this new journey.
From a young age, I wrote stories about myself, my relationship with my older brother and his persistence with cerebral palsy, and different fictional characters, Brooks said. I have a love for television, especially the coming-of-age series which depict some of the most defining moments in a young person’s life. HBOs Euphoria is an example of a series that captures all the emotion, experience and happiness of youth through a single, cinematic lens. Shows like this as well as my dedication to storytelling continue to shape my aspirations to portray life on screen.
Typically, the Television Academy Foundation’s annual internship program offers 50 paid internships, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to students nationwide. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Television Academy Foundation had to reinvent its internship program this year by offering the 50 selected students across the country the opportunity to do a distance internship or register as a scholar. summer.
The internship program also includes virtual professional development roundtables with TV industry leaders and personalized seminars covering personal branding and navigating the upcoming job market. Interns also become life members of the Foundation’s alumni family, giving them access to events and networking opportunities. as they build their careers in the industry.
Established in 1959 as a charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving television’s heritage while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. For more information on the Foundation, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.
