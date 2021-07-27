Best summer hats for 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter

This summer, in addition to a good coat of sunscreen, a sun hat is an avant-garde way to protect your precious face.

Vanessa Hudgens modeled the right way to rock the bucket hat trend this summer on her Instagram, teaming her lime green cap with a high-cut bikini and other ’90s-inspired accessories. “Sun girl again,” he said. she captioned the photo by the pool. the Musical High School the star’s nostalgic look inspired our roundup of the best sun hats for summer 2021.

Another trend comeback this year is visors. Sporty canvas versions, perfect for the tennis court, and sophisticated straw-edged styles started appearing on the Instagrams of celebrities and fashion influencers a few years ago, and, for now at least. , it looks like they’re here to stay. Other perennial favorites that we always love to see include straw Panama hats, oversized fedoras, and soft wide-brimmed boateros as seen on Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski.

Wide-brimmed straw sun hats always look great on the beach or, if you’re lucky, on the deck of a yacht somewhere in the Mediterranean. A bold trend like a bucket hat can be a bit more intimidating, so we suggest you follow Hudgens’ lead in styling and lean all the way into the playful vibe with bright colors and accessories. ready for the schoolyard as alphabet beaded necklaces.

1. Cuyana Ribbon Tie Summer Hat

Channel the glamor of old Hollywood with Cuyana’s oh-so-chic summer hat. This wide brimmed mattress topper is made of durable toquilla straw and finished with a long ribbon that allows you to customize the look and fit.

2. Lack of colored terry cloth bucket hat

Taking our inspiration from Hudgens, we love this sunny, loose bob. It has a relatively modest brim and side pocket, and is made of terrycloth for a fun daytime vibe at the local pool that also keeps your head from sweating too much. Pair it with a neon bikini like Hudgens, or mix it up with a sundress and Chucks.

Lack of color wave bucket hat

3. Furtalk UPF 50 summer hat

If “Bigger, Better” is your headwear mantra, then you’ll want to duck under that. oversized straw hat with UPF 50 sunscreen. The brim is about five inches wide, so there’s plenty of shade to keep you cool all summer long and beyond.

4. Gigi Burris x Space for Giants Trail Metallic Linen Sun Hat

For a hat that is good for the environment and your wardrobe, try this metallic linen sun hat by Gigi Burris, who created the design in collaboration with Net-A-Porter and a non-profit organization, Space for giants, which advocates the end of poaching. This safari-inspired silhouette is made from gold and cream linen and a textured grosgrain tie.

Gigi Burris x Space for Giants Metallic Linen Sun Hat (Reg. $ 365)

5. Sandro Paris floral print sun hat

Fans of frequent sunshine will love the charming floral print on this wide edge hat by the French label Sandro. Also available in a color white and crimson, this cotton hat features a round crown and a six inch brim.

Sandro Paris Floral Print Sun Hat (reg. $ 100)

6. Missoni bucket hat with zigzag pattern

Missoni always knows how to make a statement, and this luxury bucket hat with the iconic zigzag pattern of the Italian fashion house will definitely help you stand out from the crowd of straw hats.

7. PAROSH Woven Polka Dot Sun Hat

This straw sun hat by PAROSH features woven stitches that add a playful touch to this mattress topper. Crafted from lightweight raffia, this is one of the best sun hats for women looking for a versatile piece for summer picnics, brunches, and weddings.

PAROSH Polka Dot Woven Sun Hat (reg. $ 203)

8. Eugenia Kim Ricky Visor

Slip on your Jackie O. in this incredibly chic straw visor. this generous size shiny white brimmed hat by Eugenia Kim communicates simple sophistication. It secures in the back with a colorful satin ribbon, adding just the right touch of fun.

9. Anthropology Straw Canotier

We love the wide straight brim of a classic boater as an alternative to the ubiquitous soft-straw sun hat. This easy to wear straw boater Anthropologie gives us the laid back vibe of the Hamptons and looks as chic with a blouse and jeans as it is with a flowing maxi. The cotton rope trim provides a superior nautical vibe to complete the New England summer look.

10. Nordstrom Packable Fedora

When in doubt, you can always seek the comforting familiarity of a fedora. – and that foldable wide-brimmed hat is just the ticket. The good thing is that you want to take it on your next beach getaway, you can stow it in your suitcase without worrying about it getting out of shape, and you don’t have to carry it around. ‘plane.

11. Brixton Petra Bucket Hat

This understated cotton bucket is also available in solid off-white, but we especially love the playful cattle motif, which looks cheeky without going kitsch. Like the Madewell fedora, this hat can be easily rolled up and packed in a suitcase – another major win.

12. Eric Javits Hampton Summer Straw Hat

If your hat collection does not include at least a wide-brimmed straw hat, it might be time to fix it. We recommend a simple, well-made version like this Hampton hat by Eric Javits, whose timeless silhouette is as graceful and effortless as ever.

Eric Javits Hampton Summer Straw Hat

13. Women’s Adidas Adizero II Visor

Baseball caps don’t have a monopoly on sporty hairstyles, so why not go for an athletic visor like this one by Adidas. Crisp white makes it simple and classic, while the moisture-wicking mesh interior keeps it comfortable all day. We believe it works just as well by the pool as it does on the tennis court.

14. Alice & Olivia reversible summer hat

We know, we know. We are suckers for a fun impression and we couldn’t resist this bobthe sweet nostalgic daisy pattern of that will take every millennial straight back to the ’90s. And just in case you don’t feel like recreating your sixth grade photo someday, it’s also reversible with a clean white side.

15. Scala Ladies Foldable Crochet Raffia Hat

For those of us taking inspiration from the Beatrix Potter books to Taylor Swift, can we recommend this crochet straw hat with a wide brim and a straw border? This is a hat that was made for planting bulbs in the front garden of your ivy-covered English garden – but also for city-center walks and picnics in the park while wearing a perfect summer dress. cotton sun.