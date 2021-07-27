The average viewer might not have known Zach braff was connected to the hit series Apple TV + Ted lasso until her name was mentioned on the morning of the Emmy nominations. Braff, who worked with Lasso Creator Bill Laurent on Scrubs, won an Emmy for directing Biscuits, the second episode of season one, and said he’s been smiling from ear to ear ever since.

This is good, since a smile is one of the Ted Girlmost common side effects. It was like an antidepressant for the pandemic, says Braff, reflecting on the impact of the charming series, which garnered 20 nominations in total.

Vanity Show met Braff after his appointment to discuss how he teamed up with Lawrence and the star / producer Jason Sudeikis, the pressure of running a show that isn’t yours, and what he had to do to shoot those football scenes. Additionally, Braff discusses his plans for his next directorial effort, A good person, which features his girlfriend Florence Pugh, and will shoot this fall.

Vanity Fair: Obviously you know Bill from Scrubs, but how did you get on board to head on Ted lasso?

Zach Braff: I love Bill and have always loved Jason. I didn’t know Jason very well. I hosted SNL once in my career, and I met him there, but I always thought he was extremely talented. Bill said, Hey, this is my new adventure. Do you want to run one? I had never achieved anything that I had nothing to do with. Most of my stuff has been either projects I’m related to, movies I’ve written or episodes of Scrubs or the pilots that I direct the pilot. So this is the first time that I have boarded something that I had nothing to do with before.

At the start of a series, you always help define the look. You always help set the tone. And that’s why I was really intrigued, because the drivers are so tough. They are such an act of juggling to introduce the tone, to introduce all the characters. You throw so much of them on an audience and they’re very hard to do, to get everyone to tune in for episode two. And episode two is a really cool place because then you can tell the audience, yeah, and there’s that too. And in my case, there is heart, because the Biscuits episode was really the one that kind of presented that the show was going to be more than just a fish out of water comedy. He was also going to introduce the classic Bill Lawrence, Oh, by the way, I’m going to break your heart by the end of the episode too.

Does it relieve the pressure when you’re sort of a visitor, or does it add pressure because you’re tasked with removing someone else’s vision?

I never have any pressure. I feel like leading is a very stressful position, always. And you don’t want to let anyone down. It is an honor to receive the first episode of a new series. And Bills, one of my best friends on earth, and I didn’t want to let him down. I didn’t want to let Jason down. Almost any director can come in and shoot a master over the shoulders and in close-ups. I wanted, courtesy of Bill and Jasons, to help continue to create the look of the show.

What were your first conversations with Bill and Jason like about the tone and appearance of the show?

Bill and Jason had a very clear tone that they wanted to achieve and it’s in the writing. And then, I guess what I’m sort of doing is saying, okay, well, what’s the language of the camera here? For example, we had to figure out how the camera moves in football footage? I had never done a ton of athletic action. It wasn’t in my repertoire and my episode was the first to have football in it. And I get there and just shoot the shit with the cinematographer and kind of talk about how we were going to do it. And he said, Oh, and by the way, they’re so precious to the land and its perfection that it was not allowed to bring equipment to that actual land. And what do I like? They’re like, yeah, you can’t bring gear into the field. And I was like, well, how are we supposed to shoot in the field? It’s funny because on the show that Nate is like, Get Out of the Field. Get out of the field. But the greensmen on the real ground [Beaconsfield Road] are like that. It’s their pride and their joy, because it’s pristine and perfect.

So how did you do it?