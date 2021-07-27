Bennifer runs the Hollywood summer of the PDA

Common sense suggests that it’s never a good idea to get back together with an ex, but if you have to, be like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, kissing lips on a yacht on the French Riviera, using your PDA as a thinly veiled advertisement for J. Los superhuman abs.

The couple, affectionately known as Bennifer, have been together for months, but made their way through the summer news slump to become Instagram officials over the weekend, which was also J.Los’ 52nd birthday.

Affleck was then pictured rubbing J. Los’s buttocks as she lounged on a yacht. It was a painting reminiscent of a scene by J. Los Jenny from the OR music video, shot in 2002.

They are far from the only couple to indulge in the age-old celebrity ritual of PDA. After a year of presumably quarantined makeup, the rich and famous are bravely back to sucking on the face. Hollywood, and its satellite sites like the South of France and the VIP section of the NBA Finals, is currently a lot like a high school prom night. Tongue kiss, everywhere.

There are demons like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who come from I can’t stop the PDA, To Sixth page big title. It grabbed his chest backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and they face sucked after being arrested in LA to ride a motorcycle without a helmet. Their two Instagrams have become a deluge of face-licking photos, a kind of PDA they pioneered.

Loving her is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire, The fox said Nylon, which sounds very stressful, but good luck to the happy couple.

They’re in good company, or at least enthusiastic: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are familiar with the tabloid’s scorching descriptor when it comes to their PDA. They were recently too busy kissing to talk to fans who tried to interrupt their sweet words by the beach.

“Several wedding guests wanted a chance to talk to the couple, but the lovebirds looked happy and started kissing,” a witness said E! new. “They walked out of the patio they were on and held hands as they walked towards the beach.”

It’s all in a working day for the couple, who were also spotted kissing during a (romantic) UFC fight, in a recording studio, an outdoor concert, and in the middle of a desert. Barkers ex Shana Moakler said People she thinks their PDA is weird, but you can’t get in between those two. Barker celebrated the Kardashians’ birthday by posting a video of her sucking her thumb because the romance isn’t dead!

Even Zendaya and Tom Holland, who bypassed rumors of their mating for years, were recently spotted kissing in Hollands Audi. Sixth page, who first posted the photos, helpfully noted that Hollands’ ride cost $ 125,000. Nothing like that new car smell to get you in the mood.

Rihanna, another celebrity subject to her secrecy, also just went public with A $ AP Rocky, passing a kiss filled night out last month at an arcade bar in NYC. Rihanna wore a fluffy baby pink bob and matching dress, as is done, for the occasion.

And Gerard Butler’s girlfriend Morgan Brown was straddling him on the beach as she rubbed his back. Meanwhile, Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Aarons were completely mad in the sand nearby.

Of course, all of this falls in the shadow of Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, and Tessa Thompsons, a well-documented kiss / date threesome that seemed to officially kick off Hollywood’s festive, post-vaccine Slutty Girl summer. When the new coronavirus was first reported on December 31, 2019, no one would have understood what the previous sentence meant. But yet we are there.

Notorious non-voter: Katie Holmes, who was once known as the queen of public makeup by Sixth page, for his pandemic habit of kissing ex Emilio Vitolo Jr. at every possible moment. But the couple broke up earlier this year, and the actress enjoyed a lonely girl’s summer. She was spotted recently walking the streets of New York in a cutout skirt and grabbing an iced coffee once and buying flowers on another.

This month, The New York Times reported that the non-famous among us also lock our lips. Hungry for PDAs, some take New York’s reopening as a signal to start swallowing faces, registration document reported.

It makes sense: the masks are off (for now) and physical contact is not as forbidden as before. All of this, of course, as the ultra-contagious variant of the Delta makes its debut in the United States and threatens our lukewarm return to normalcy. So potential smoochers everywhere, what are you waiting for? Do like Bennifer and go for it while you still can.