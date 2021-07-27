Shortcomings of the actor in men: on Klaus Mann’s “Mephisto”

The first English translation of Klaus Manns’ novel Mephisto begins with a line from Goethe, reading, All the faults of men, I will forgive the actors; no fault of actor will forgive men. It’s an apt quote not only for its sentiment, but also because Manns’ work derives its title from Goethes. Faust; Mephistopheles is the figure of the devil to whom Faust sells his soul. This is also the case Mephisto a soul-bargaining story in this case the price is a career in the theater and the price is a man’s political and moral integrity. Manns Mephisto serves as a searing indictment against artists who compromised their beliefs to achieve success under National Socialism in Germany, originally written three years after the reign of the Third Reich. In August 2021, the 1936 novel will experience new life in the form of an all-new theatrical adaptation to the Berliner Ensemble, directed by Till Weinheimer.

Mephisto Blossoms in 2021 as an interesting and heart-wrenching story not only because of its overt political relevance, but also because of the tangled history regarding its conception and subsequent reception, a story that has one of the actors at its heart Germany’s most famous (Gustaf Grndgens) and one of his most singular queer legacies (Klaus Mann).

Gustaf Grndsgens (far left) and Klaus Mann (far right) during the production of Mann’s Ania and Esther.

Klaus Mann was born to Katja Pringsheim and the famous modernist writer Thomas Mann in 1906, a year after his beloved sister Erika. By the time of Klaus’ birth, Thomas had already reached a level of acclaim as a writer, and the family was enjoying a rich lifestyle, only slightly hampered by WWI. Klaus shared his father’s literary ambitions (and homosexuality), but the two enjoyed a still difficult and controversial relationship until Klaus died by suicide in 1949. Accounts vary on the exact mutation of this tension they alternately describe Thomas as distant, jealous or downright incestuous towards his precocious and openly queer son. Autobiography of Klaus Turning, in turn, presents a softer image of the elder Mann, portraying him as a gentle person, so detached.

That the son of such a titanic literary figure dared to try to be a writer himself was not lost on the public, and much of Klaus’ early work was marked by the skepticism and irony of the press. , who nicknamed him a Child poet the child of a famous writer unable to live up to the greatness of his parents. Despite this general sardonism, Klaus enjoyed regular work as an actor, writer, and theater critic during the Weimar era. One of his most scandalous early pieces, Ania and Esther, played in Hamburg in 1923, and it was during this time that the Manns met Gustaf Grndgens, the titular devil of Mephisto. For indeed, although Klaus rejected the interpretation of Mephisto as a roman key, it is difficult not see the work as a direct critique of Grndgens’ political appeasement and moral compromise during the Nazi regime. The novel functions as a thinly veiled account of his rise in National Socialist theater, with most of the characters in the work having direct real-life counterparts.

Gustaf Grndgens in the role of Méphistophélès in “Faust” by Goethe

Even before the rise of Nazism, there had been tension between the Manns and the Grndgens; the former were distinctly bourgeois, while Grndgens came from a lower-middle-class household – and the coverage of their artistic collaborations often favored the sensational tales of the Mann children over mentions of Grndgens. (Indeed, the cover of the Berliner Illustrirte Zeitung from October 1925 featured a photo of the group chopping off Grndgens in favor of a second Manns photo.) To add to this complicated relationship, the openly closed Grndgens married Erika Mann in 1926. (overlapping a brief engagement between Klaus, openly gay, and Pamela Wedekind, daughter of Spring awakenings Frank Wedekind.)

“The fascination with his shameful glory was so intense that I decided to portray Mephisto-Grndgens in a satirical novel.” – Klaus Mann in Grndgens

Erika Mann and Grndgens divorced in 1929, and the two factions suffered a permanent split over their respective attitudes towards the rising tide of fascism in Germany at the end of the Weimar era. The ambitious Grndgens would renounce his far-left politics, become a hugely successful actor under National Socialism, and eventually become artistic director of the State Theater under the rule of the Nazi parties. (It was really Grndgens’ representation of Mephistopheles in Faust This first caught the attention of Herman Grings.) Klaus and Erika Mann, meanwhile, remained openly anti-fascist and would flee Germany in exile with their citizenship revoked. Mephisto was therefore written in Amsterdam by Klaus. On the writing, Mann said, “I visualize my ex-brother-in-law as the quintessential traitor, the macabre embodiment of corruption and cynicism. The fascination with his shameful glory was so intense that I decided to portray Mephisto-Grndgens in a satirical novel. I thought it was relevant, indeed, necessary to expose and analyze the abject type of the treacherous intellectual who prostitutes his talent in the name of vulgar celebrity and fleeting wealth.

Mephisto, therefore, tells the story of a former left-wing actor Hendrik Hfgen, and his rise in the theater world under Hitler III. Many elements of the ascension mirror Grndgens, with his homosexuality being the only notable omission. In the novel, Hfgen is never explicitly fascist or overtly malicious, but it is his complacency, moral compromise, and fear of alienating his Nazi bosses that leads to the violence provoked by his rise, which includes torture. of his communist and racist friend. denial of his black mistress. Mann makes Hfgens’ meanness obvious but passive. The actor ends up having a nervous breakdown and ends the play in his mother’s arms crying: What do men want from me? Why are they chasing me? Why are they so hard? All I’m a perfectly ordinary actor Mephisto serves as a sort of simple moral tale that rushes towards the idea that there is no apolitical actor, that there is immense violence in silence based on ambition.

Karin Boyd as Juliette and Klaus Maria Brandauer as Hfgen in the 1981 film adaptation Mephisto.

MephistoThe post-release story is no less alive than the events that led to its conception. In the early 1960s, Grdgens’ adopted son brought legal action against the West German publisher of Mephisto this would extend to the longest trial in the history of German publishing. The Nymphenburger Verlagsbuchhandlung publication of the book was ultimately banned in West Germany by court order in 1971, in a landmark case of freedom of artistic expression against character defamation. (Mephisto The German ban during National Socialism goes without saying.) In 1981, just ten years after this ban, a joint Hungarian-German film adaptation of Mephisto would be created in Germany, directed by Istvn Szab and adapted by Szab and Peter Daibo. The film received the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and the Best Screenplay Award at the 1981 Cannes Film Festival.

A work so concerned with the stage and the power (or lack thereof) of the actors, Mephisto is no stranger to theatrical adaptation. Previous major adaptations include the French director Ariane Mnouchkines 1980 (later translated into English by Timberlake Wertenbaker in 1986), a Bengali adaptation by Suman Mukhopadhyay that emerged in 2002 and reappeared in 2012, an adaptation in 2014 in Hamburg by Helen Edmundson, (most recently) a free adaptation by Samuel Gallet entitled Mephisto [A Rhapsody].

The cast of ‘Mephisto’ at the Berliner Ensemble. Photo by Matthias Horn.

The Berliner Ensemble completes this adaptation gun on August 20 with their Mephisto, a co-production between the ensemble and the Ernst Busch Academy of Dramatic Art. The rework follows in Mnouchkine and Gallet’s footsteps by welcoming radical theatricality into their version piece, which mixes short episodic movements, original music by Chris Weinheimer and a cast of five actors representing multiple characters. He is to be performed in their Neues Haus by second-year actors from the Ernst Busch Academy and arrives on stage after a series of lectures and workshops led by director Til Weinheimer and playwright Karolin Trachten. Mephisto also includes costumes by Sibylle Gdeke and lighting by Arnaud Poumarat. More information about the production can be found on the Berliner Ensembles website.

To 2021 Mephisto is a curious thing. Its endurance clearly stems from its strange and ubiquitous timeliness, which seems particularly saturated today given the questions that arise in the world around artistic responsibility and autonomy within an immoral political structure, particularly tempered against the financial reality of life as an artist. How much does the scale tip, is it no longer ethical to contribute to a country’s theatrical system? Mephisto and its macrotextual story also addresses immediate questions surrounding the protection of a troubling personal legacy over free speech, the staging of difficult stories, and the legacy of anti-black racism in various world governments. . Margaret Atwood herself cited the novel in a September 2020 article New York Times article as particularly present. The Berliner Ensemble and the five students of the Ernst Busch Academy undoubtedly have their work cut out for them.

